India Women vs South Africa Women 1st T20I: Fantasy XI Prediction, teams, captain, vice-captain, toss and venue analysis

India Women will clash with South Africa Women in the first match of the three-match T20I series in Chennai on Friday. India Women start favourites for this series - they defeated SA Women 3-0 in the ODI series and also won the one-off Test in Chennai. India Women have been in great form and won their last 5 T20I matches while the SA Women have lost three of their last 5 matches.

THE LIKELY PLAYING XIs FOR INDIA-W AND SOUTH AFRICA-W

INDIA-W likely XI

Batters – Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues

All-Rounders – Deepti Sharma, Shreyanka Patil, Sajeevan Sajana

Wicketkeeper – Richa Ghosh

Bowlers - Pooja Vastrakar, Radha Yadav, Renuka Singh

SA-W likely XI

Batters - Laura Wolvaardt, Tazmin Brits, Anneke Bosch

All-rounders – Marizanne Kapp, Sune Luus, Nadine de Klerk, Annerie Dercksen

Wicketkeeper - Sinalo Jafta

Bowlers – Masabata Klaas, Tumi Sekhukhune, Nonkululeko Mlaba

Statistical Performance (India-W)

1. Smriti Mandhana

Smriti Mandhana has been in fine form and has scored 280 runs in her last 10 T20Is at an average of 31.1. She has scored in excess of 3000 runs in 133 T20Is.

SMRITI MANDHANA IN WT20Is

INNINGS - 129

RUNS - 3220

AVERAGE - 27.52

STRIKE RATE - 121.3

50s/100s – 23/0

2. Shafali Verma

Shafali Verma is a hard-hitting opening batter who has an aggregate of 1703 runs in 73 innings at an average of 24 and strike rate of 129.9. She has the ability to clear the ropes and has blasted 57 sixes in her career.

SHAFALI VERMA IN WT20Is

INNINGS - 73

RUNS - 1703

AVERAGE - 23.98

STRIKE RATE - 129.9

50/100 - 9/0

Players Who Can Make a Difference (India Women)

1. Harmanpreet Kaur

Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur will be the HOT PICK for India. She is a destructive middle-order batter with an experience of playing in 166 T20Is in which she has scored 3309 runs.

2. Radha Yadav

Radha Yadav is a talented slow left-arm orthodox bowler who has bagged 78 wickets in 69 innings at a strike rate of 18.5 and economy of 6.5. She bowls a very tight line and length and will stifle the South African batters in the middle overs.

Statistical Performance (South Africa Women)

1. Laura Wolvaardt

Laura Wolvaardt is in great form and has hammered 320 runs in her last 8 T20I matches at an average of 64.

LAURA WOLVAARDT IN WT20Is

INNINGS - 60

RUNS - 1609

AVERAGE - 36.56

STRIKE RATE - 113.7

50s/100s – 11/1

2. Anneke Bosch

Anneke Bosch is a batting all-rounder who has scored 628 runs in 28 innings at an average of 26.2.

ANNEKE BOSCH IN WT20Is

INNINGS - 28

RUNS - 628

AVERAGE - 26.26

STRIKE RATE - 107.53

50/100 - 4/0

Players Who Can Make a Difference (SA Women)

1. Marizanne Kapp

Marizanne Kapp is the HOT PICK for SA. She has been in fine form and scored a hundred in the ODI series while also registering a fifty in the one-off Test.

2. Nadine de Klerk

Nadine de Klerk is a fine all-rounder who has an aggregate of 500 runs and has also picked 41 wickets at an impressive strike rate of 18.6 in 51 WT20Is.

TEAM HEAD TO HEAD RECORD

India Women have dominated South Africa Women in the head to head clash and won 9 of the 16 encounters between the two teams. However, SA Women have won three of the six matches between the two teams since 2020 while India has won two.

VENUE AND PITCH

The MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chepauk in Chennai has hosted four WT20I matches with the team batting first winning all these 4 encounters. Not surprising then, the captain who has won the toss has elected to bat first in three of these encounters. It is a good toss to win in Chennai as the probability of winning the match after winning the toss is 75%.The average score batting first is 139 for 6 while the average score chasing is 92/9.

The pitch at Chepauk usually assists spinners and it is not surprising to see that their ilk have bagged 62% of the wickets at the venue at a brilliant average of 16.6 and economy rate of 5.7.

MATCH PREDICTION

India-Women start favourites on the spin-friendly wicket in Chennai and have a 75% chance of winning the first T20I against South Africa.

Fantasy XI - INDIA-W vs SA-W

Wicketkeeper: Richa Ghosh

Batters: Smriti Mandhana (c), Harmanpreet Kaur, Shafali Verma, Laura Wolvaardt

Allrounders: Marizanne Kapp (vc), Deepti Sharma, Nadine de Klerk

Bowlers: Renuka Singh, Radha Yadav, Masabata Klaas

BACKUP PLAYERS:

BATTER – Jemimah Rodrigues

BOWLER – Pooja Vastrakar

ALL-ROUNDER – Sune Luus