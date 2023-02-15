IND W vs WI W Live Score, T20 World Cup 2023: Mandhana likely to return as India look to continue winning run

India Women vs West Indies Women Live Score, T20 World Cup 2023: All eyes will be on Smriti Mandhana as she is set for a return to the XI for India's second T20 World Cup match against West Indies on Wednesday. Harmanpreet Kaur's side made an excellent start to the tournament, defeating arch-rivals Pakistan by 7 wickets, with an over in hand. Jemimah Rodrigues played a key role in the side's victory as she remained unbeaten on 53 off 38 deliveries, while Richa Ghost also smashed a quickfire 31* off 18 balls to steer India past the finishing line. Radha Yadav was the pick of the bowlers for India, as he registered impressive figures of 2/21 in four overs. West Indies, meanwhile, had faced a seven-wicket loss to England in their opening game and will be aiming for a strong comeback.

