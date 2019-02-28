Indian captain for USA in historic T20I series against UAE

USA on Thursday announced a 14-member squad for their first ever historic T20 international series against UAE, beginning March 15. The tour of Dubai comprises two T20Is and a number of 50-over matches. USA will hope to use this tour as vital preparation for the ICC World Cricket League Division 2 tournament in Namibia in April this year.

The USA teamwill be led by Saurabh Netravalkar, while Xavier Marshall — the experienced campaigner who previously has played 37 internationals for West Indies — and Jasdeep Singh have returned to the squad after being left out in the Division 3 games in Oman.

Alex Amsterdam and Nisrag Patel, however, have been dropped from the squad.

“We see the UAE tour as being the perfect preparation for ICC World Cricket League 2 and the make-up of this squad has been picked squarely with the focus on the ultimate goal of [ODI] status and progression from World Cricket League Division 2 in Namibia. Xavier and Jessy have done very well of late, with both showing how much they can bring to the squad recently in Antigua and I am certain they will both be great contributors to the squad, “ ICC quoted Ricardo Powell, chairman of selectors, as saying.

USA and Dubai will lock horns for the first T20I on March 15 at the ICC Academy Oval, followed by the second game on March 16 at the same venue. The schedule for the 50-over games will be announced later on.

Squad: Saurabh Netravalkar (c), Elmore Hutchinson, Aaron Jones, Nosthush Kenjige, Muhammad Ali Khan, Jan Nisar-Khan, Jaskaran Malhotra, Xavier Marshall, Monank Patel, Timil Patel, Roy Silva, Jasdeep Singh, Steven Taylor, Hayden Walsh Jr.

