Indian cricket in 2023: Full list of schedule, fixtures, matches, series and tournaments

Team India had a rather indifferent year in 2022; it began with India's Test series defeat against South Africa following which Virat Kohli stepped down as captain in the longest format, and while India's performances in the bilateral series remained strong as ever, they failed to translate that form in global events. At the 2022 T20 World Cup, the Rohit Sharma-led Indian team faced a 10-wicket loss in the semi-final of the marquee tournament to eventual champions England.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The year saw a number of debuts and multiple captains in the side across formats, owing to injuries and rest to senior players; and as the year ended, Hardik Pandya was given the leadership in T20Is for the series against Sri Lanka with all of the side's top-3 – KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, and Virat Kohli – missing from the squad for the shortest format.

India did end 2022 on a strong note at the World Test Championship as they solidified their second spot in the table with a 2-0 clean sweep series win against Bangladesh. But the new year brings new tests and the side will be aiming to keep its form intact for the upcoming challenges.

As the Indian team prepares to enter the new year that includes the WTC Final as well as the home World Cup, let's take a look at the side's cricketing calendar in detail:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

January 2023: India vs Sri Lanka (Home)

1st T20I (Jan 3) - Mumbai

2nd T20I (Jan 5) - Pune

3rd T20I (Jan 7) – Rajkot

1st ODI (Jan 10) – Guwahati

2nd ODI (Jan 12) - Kolkata

3rd ODI (Jan 15) – Thiruvananthapuram

January/February 2023: India v New Zealand (Home)

1st ODI (Hyderabad) - Jan 18

2nd ODI (Raipur) - Jan 21

3rd ODI (Indore) - Jan 24

1st T20I (Ranchi) - Jan 27

2nd T20I (Lucknow) - Jan 29

3rd T20I (Ahmedabad) - Feb 1

February/March 2023: India v Australia (Home)

1st Test (Nagpur) - Feb 9-13

2nd Test (Delhi) - Feb 17-21

3rd Test (Dharmshala) - Mar 1-5

4th Test (Ahmedabad) - March 9-13

1st ODI (Mumbai) - March 17

2nd ODI (Vishakhapatnam) – March 19

3rd ODI (Chennai) – March 22

March-May 2023: Indian Premier League

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The detailed schedule of the 2023 edition of the T20 league is yet to be announced.

June 2023: World Test Championship Final

By the time of writing this story, India are second in the World Test Championship and are primed to qualify for the final, where their most likely opponents would be Australia who are 1st in the table.

July/August 2023: West Indies vs India (Away)

The series will feature two Tests, three ODIs and three T20Is. The schedule is yet to be announced.

September 2023: Asia Cup 2023 (Away)

Pakistan are scheduled to host the continental tournament but disagreements between the BCCI and PCB may lead to a change of hosts.

October 2023: India vs Australia (Home)

Australia will take part in a three-match ODI series to prepare for the World Cup in India.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

October/November 2023: ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup

For the first time, India will be the sole host of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup in 2023. India will be aiming to add a third title, having already won the 1983 and 2011 editions of the tournament.

November/ December 2023: Australia v India (Away)

Australia will travel to India for the third time in the year to play five T20Is.

December 2023: India v South Africa (Away)

Team India will end the year with a full-fledged tour to South Africa.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Sports Desk At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more....view detail