Indian cricket in 'safe hands, especially in white-ball cricket': Gambhir reacts to Rohit Sharma being named ODI captain

Opener Rohit Sharma replaced Virat Kohli as India's one-day captain earlier this week, thus taking charge of both the white-ball squads ahead of their tour of South Africa later this month. Rohit is likely to begin his leadership tenure in ODIs in January, when the side takes on the Proteas in a three-match series.

BCCI's announcement on captaincy switch received mixed reactions, partly due to the fact that Kohli had stated that he would be looking forward to leading the side in ODIs and Tests when he stepped down from the shortest format of the game in October. BCCI President Sourav Ganguly on Thursday explained the rationale behind the season, saying that the selectors were uncomfortable with prospect of two white-ball captains.

Former Indian cricketer Gautam Gambhir has now given his two cents on the decision, insisting that BCCI have made the right call in making Rohit the captain in both the limited-overs formats.

"I think it's good for Indian cricket that now we have got two captains, one in red-ball cricket and one in white-ball cricket, so Rohit will get enough time to groom white-ball cricket - whether it is the T20 format or ODI format," Gambhir said on Star Sports.

"I feel Rohit Sharma as a leader will definitely do really well for Indian cricket. Plus Indian cricket is in very safe hands, especially in white-ball cricket."

Gambhir further said that Rohit “must be doing something right” in comparison to other captains.

"He has won five IPL titles. He must be doing something right as compared to other captains," said the former Indian opener.

“At the same time, his calmness and sometimes his laidback attitude as well, keeping things very relaxed. At the same time, not pushing players too hard, and he himself is a very chilled-out character, which actually helps the entire squad.”