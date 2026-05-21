Indian hockey star Manpreet Singh challenges Virat Kohli and RCB to a Yo-Yo test showdown

Manpreet Singh is one of Indian hockey’s biggest names, and so is Virat Kohli. Recently, the four-time Olympian opened up on comparisons between Indian hockey players and cricketers in terms of fitness. He also expressed his desire to invite Virat Kohli and the entire Royal Challengers Bengaluru team to a joint Yo-Yo competition. Virat Kohli and Manpreet Singh are among India's fittest athletes.

Speaking to Revsportz, Manpreet was asked about facing Kohli in a fitness or Yo-Yo test, a topic which sparks debate among fans, given the RCB batter's reputation for elite athleticism and discipline. Speaking to Revsportz, Manpreet revealed that he wants to have a session with Kohli and his entire RCB team, as well as his Indian hockey team players.

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"Obviously. We want to invite Virat and the entire RCB team to come and do a training session with us. We will compete against each other", he said.

‘Their game is also difficult’ During the interaction, the interviewer pointed out that the hockey players would hold an edge over the cricketers in fitness.

Pointing out that cricket is also hard, Manpreet said, "If you look, their game is also difficult. The ball comes so fast. If you ask us to bat, that will be difficult too. The ball comes in at 150 kph speed and that is also difficult."

"His game's requirement is different and ours is too. His is about eye contact, batting, position and other things," he added.

Manpreet's response shows mutual respect between athletes from two very different sports, rather than claiming fitness superiority. Hockey players are known for their endurance, speed and constant movement through games. Meanwhile, cricketers are known for their explosive reflexes and sharp hand-eye coordination.

Over the years, Kohli has become one of the most influential fitness icons in Indian sports. His transformation and emphasis on conditioning evolved the fitness culture within cricket and inspired younger athletes.

If a joint session involving Kohli, RCB players and the Indian hockey team actually takes place, it will be a fascinating crossover between two of India's biggest sporting worlds. Rather than turning the debate into a hockey vs cricket narrative, Manpreet's comments highlighted an important reality in elite sport. Every discipline requires a different skill set, and top-level athletes understand that better than anyone else.

Kohli is currently in action in IPL 2026 with RCB. They are on top of the points table and have already qualified for the playoffs. Kohli has been in good form with the bat and is currently RCB's highest run-scorer this season with 542 runs in 13 matches at an average of 54.20 and 164.74 strike rate.