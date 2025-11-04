Search Search
Tuesday, Nov 04, 2025
'Indian men's team never did this': Ashwin salutes Harmanpreet Kaur’s rare gesture that melted cricket legends

ByHT Sports Desk
Updated on: Nov 04, 2025 01:34 pm IST

R Ashwin praised Harmanpreet Kaur for a humble post-match gesture that moved Mithali Raj and Anjum Chopra after India’s World Cup triumph.

India cricket legend Ravichandran Ashwin was full of praise for women’s team captain Harmanpreet Kaur’s post-match gesture, which deeply moved former captains Mithali Raj and Anjum Chopra moments after the historic World Cup triumph in Navi Mumbai. Speaking on his YouTube channel, Ashwin said even the Indian men’s team had never displayed such humility and grace in victory.

India won the Women's World Cup trophy on Sunday after beating South Africa by 52 runs
India won the Women's World Cup trophy on Sunday after beating South Africa by 52 runs

India cricket greats Anjum and Mithali, who were the captains the previous two times the team reached an ODI World Cup final, along with former fast bowler Jhulan Goswami, were all present at the DY Patil Stadium on Sunday for broadcasting duties. During the Indian team's victory parade on the ground, Harmanpreet handed over the World Cup trophy to the troika, who were all left emotional by the gesture.

ALSO READ: India women's team's match fee after reaching World Cup final was INR 1000: Mithali Raj on days of struggle in 2005

"Even yesterday, the Indian team gave the trophy to Mithali Raj. Why did they do that? I actually take my hat off to the Indian women's team for that. The Indian men's team has never done something like this. Sometimes in front of the media, we say things because that's the media trend - that 'this person did this' or 'that person did that'. But I haven't often seen anyone giving true credit to the previous generation. Usually, it becomes about 'my generation's team is good' and 'your generation's team wasn't that great.' I've seen a lot of such discussions," Ashwin said.

The former Indian spin bowler added that the gesture showed how the current women's team acknowledged the efforts of the pioneers who laid the foundation for their success, turning years of hard work and sacrifice into a moment of shared pride.

"This women's team - Anjum Chopra was there, Mithali Raj was there - and by handing them the trophy, they allowed them to see with joy that the seeds they once planted and nurtured are now standing tall as winners today. I found that fascinating, unbelievably good. Because this victory that the Indian women achieved-it didn't come today. It's the result of 25 years of work, maybe two or even three decades," Ashwin added.

The Indian women's team will next be seen in action next year in February, when the tour Australia for three ODIs, three T20Is and a day-night Test.

Get the Cricket Live Score! See the ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with Virat Kohli , Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill also check for a real-time update on the India vs Australia Live match Today.
Follow Us On