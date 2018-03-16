Indian Premier League's Qualifier 2, Eliminator likely in Pune or Kolkata: Rajiv Shukla

The second Qualifier and Eliminator of the Indian Premier League (IPL) might be held at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune or Eden Gardens in Kolkata, IPL chairman Rajiv Shukla said at the BCCI headquarters here on Friday.

The first Qualifier and final are already slated to be hosted at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Addressing reporters, Shukla said: “For the play-offs, the suggestion has come that since Pune were runners-up last time, we should give first priority to Pune. If the stadium is ready, wicket is ready, the first priority will be given to Pune,” before going on to add, “If not, then we’ll consider Kolkata. This is what we have decided.”

Among the top brass of the Board of Control for Cricket (BCCI) present on the occasion included acting president CK Khanna, IPL governing council member Sourav Ganguly and acting secretary Amitabh Choudhary.

READ | No decision on Mohammed Shami’s IPL participation till ACU files report: CK Khanna

“We had the governing council meeting where we discussed a number of matters, including budget and accounts,” Shukla added.

Regarding the ownership holding pattern of Chennai Super Kings, who will take part after two years, Shukla said, “As far as CSK is concerned, we had asked Justice AP Shah, who was also the ombudsman to the BCCI, to give his opinion. His opinion has been accepted.” Before being banned in 2015, the franchise had come under a trust called CSK Sports Limited.

Shukla clarified that Mohammed Shami’s future with the Indian team would rest on the report of Anti-Corruption Unit chief Neeraj Kumar’s report. Vinod Rai, chief of the Committee of Administrators, had urged Kumar to probe allegations made by Shami’s wife stating that he had taken money from a Pakistani woman.

READ | Supreme Court-appointed committee further clips wings of BCCI officials

“As far as Mohammad Shami is concerned, we have decided to go with the report of ACU chief Mr Neeraj Kumar. Whatever his recommendation is, our final decision will be based on that because we have got nothing to do with what one does with his personal life. If Neeraj Kumar’s recommendation is giving him a clean chit then fine, he’ll play, if he doesn’t get one, then he won’t be able to. The report is expected to come within the next 4-5 days,” said Shukla.