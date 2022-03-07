Indian spinners’ show versus Pakistan signs of a World Cup upswing

One major factor that led to India’s ODI series defeat to hosts New Zealand before the World Cup was the ineffectiveness of their spinners.

The spinners have played a huge role in the India women team’s success in the last two decades, both home and away. Poonam Yadav, Ekta Bisht, Rajeshwari Gayakwad and Deepti Sharma have been key spinners for India since 2017. While Yadav is completely out of form and sat out of their opening World Cup game against Pakistan on Sunday, off-spinner Sneh Rana came into the picture.

The Indian team coach and former India spinner Ramesh Powar would be relieved to see Gayakwaad, Rana and Sharma bounce back against Pakistan at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui. While left-arm spinner Gayakwad scalped 4/31, Rana bagged 2/27 and Sharma took 1/31.

Former India spinner Nooshin Al Khadeer, who played 78 ODIs, said the Indian spinners did well against Pakistan as they have now adapted to the conditions, unlike in the ODIs and a one-off T20 earlier against New Zealand. India lost the ODIs 1-4 as well as the one-off T20.

“It was heartening and encouraging to see the spin trio flight the ball inviting the Pakistan batters to play shots and also fooling them in the air. Rajeshwari and Sneh release the ball from a high point, so that trajectory makes the bowling more effective. Deepti too chipped in with disciplined bowling. The wicket was slow and the spinners adapted well,” Noor, who has 153 ODI wickets, said.

“It is not easy to come out of a long quarantine to foreign conditions and straightaway get down to business. The Indian bowlers struggled in Queenstown against New Zealand. But the ODI series and the practice games helped them get used to the conditions.”

Pakistan struggled against the Indian spinners, dismissed for 137 chasing 245. Gayakwad’s bowling was spot on. She flighted her deliveries, derived turn from the wicket, moving the ball away sharply from the right-handed batters.

Pakistan openers Javeria Khan and Sidra Ameen batted defensively against the Indian bowlers, putting on 28 runs in 10 overs without attempting to take the aerial route even in the powerplay. Gayakwad set up Khan’s dismissal perfectly in the 11th over. She bowled slower, gave flight and induced Khan to give a catch to Jhulan Goswami at mid-wicket. Then on, Indian spinners dominated.

Spinners may play a crucial role in this World Cup. Pakistan’s Anam Amin bowled with the new ball alongside medium-pacer Diana Baig against India. Spinners Sophie Ecclestone (England), Jess Jonassen (Australia), Amelia Kerr (New Zealand), Hayley Mathews (West Indies) and Sune Luus (South Africa) are key bowlers of their teams.

“Deepti has worked hard on her bowling in the last couple of years and has been the most consistent. Whenever she is told to bowl, on most occasions she is successful in breaking partnerships. She doesn’t hesitate in giving flight,” said former India cricketer Hemlata Kala, who was Sharma’s first coach in Agra. Though the Kiwis clobbered Indian spinners in the five-match series, Sharma still took 10 wickets.

“The spinners will always play a crucial role in one-day cricket as they bowl the maximum overs. The Indian spinners have been boosted by Sneh’s skills. The way they crafted the dismissals against Pakistan shows their application. When India take on New Zealand next, they will be a different team from the ODI series,” said Nooshin.

