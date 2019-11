Indian teams for U19 Challenger Cup announced

cricket

Updated: Nov 08, 2019 19:27 IST

The All-India Junior Selection Committee has picked India A, India B and India C teams for the upcoming U19 Challenger Trophy 2019 to be played in Hyderabad from November 11. The tournament will also feature Nepal ‘A as the fourth team.

Uttar Pradesh’s wicketkeeper Dhruv Jorel will captain India A while his statemate Priyam Garg will lead India B. India C will be led by Karnataka’s Shubhang Hegde.

India A: Yashasvi Jaiswal (MCA), Sai Sudarshan (TNCA), Jay Gohil (Saurashtra CA), Sameer Rizvi (UPCA), Arjun Murhty (TNCA), Dhruv Chand Jurel - Captain & wicket-keeper (UPCA), Nitish Kumar Reddy (Andhra CA), Kritagya Kumar Singh (UPCA), Aman Bhadoriya (MPCA), Rishabh Bansal (UPCA), Purnank Tyagi (UPCA), Prince Yadav (DDCA), Dashrath Kumar (Assam CA), Aniket Reddy (Hyderabad CA), Debopratim Haldar (CAB)

Coach - Paras Mhambrey

India B: Tilak Varma (Hyderabad CA), Sagar Dahiya (Haryana CA), Yash Dhull (DDCA), Priyam Garg - Captain (UPCA), Siddhesh Veer (Maharashtra CA), Kruthik Krishna wicket-keeper (KSCA), Divyansh Joshi (CA Mizoram), Atharva Ankolekar (MCA), Ravi Bishnoi (RCA), Nirmal Kumar (TNCA), Akash Singh (RCA), Aquib Khan (UPCA), Vivek Kumar (Haryana CA), Nehal Pajni (Haryana CA), Harsh Jamwal (HPCA)

Coach - Abhay Sharma

India C: Divyaansh Saxena (MCA), Arjun Azad (UTCA Chandigarh), Pradosh Rajan Paul (TNCA), Shashwat Rawat (Baroda CA), Varun Lavande (MCA), Kumar Kushagra wicket-keeper (JSCA), Sourav Dagar (DDCA), Shubhang Hegde Captain (KSCA), Ravi Roshan (DDCA), Vikrant Bhadoriya (MPCA), CTL Rakshan (Hyderabad CA), Dhanit Raut (MCA), Vidyadhar Patil (KSCA), Arya Sethi (CA Uttarakhand), Yousuf Mujtaba (JKCA)

Coach - Hrishikesh Kanitkar

The All-India Junior Selection Committee has named Shivam Mavi and Aditya Thakare as replacements for the injured Arshdeep Singh and Kamlesh Nagarkoti respectively in India’s squad for the Emerging Asia Cup.

The BCCI Medical Team informed that Nagarkoti is unwell and will not be able to take part in the tournament while Arshdeep suffered a quadriceps strain during training.