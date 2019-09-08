‘Indian test squad calling’ - Harbhajan Singh identifies off-spinner after prolific first-class performances

cricket

Indian cricket is brimming with talent and such is the expanse of the domestic circuit that multiple players are vying for that one spot when it comes to the national side. Hence, when Akshay Wakhare took another 5-wicket haul in the Duleep Trophy final, he prompted Harbhajan Singh to predict that he might soon be part of the Indian Test squad.

Taking to Twitter, Harbhajan wrote: ‘Akshay wakhare consistent performer with the ball from last couple of years in 1st class cricket back to back Ranji trophy champion last two years.Great spell yesterday 5 for 13 against india green.winning another championship for his team.way to go.Indian test squad calling.’

Akshay wakhare consistent performer with the ball from last couple of years in 1st class cricket back to back Ranji trophy champion last two years.Great spell yesterday 5 for 13 against india green.winning another championship for his team.way to go.Indian test squad calling 🏏💪 pic.twitter.com/RcSPcJefcL — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) September 8, 2019

Right-arm off-spinner Akshay Wakhare picked up a brilliant five-wicket haul to hand India Red the Duleep Trophy title as they defeated India Green by an innings and 38 runs in the final on Saturday.

On the final day of the match, India Red bowled out India Green for a mere 119 runs inside 40 overs at the Chinnaswamy Stadium. Only Siddhesh Lad (42) and Akshath Reddy (33) could manage to stay at the crease for a while as none of the India Green batters were able to cope with the pressure created by Wakhare and Avesh Khan. The duo finished with figures of 5/13 and 3/38 respectively.

There is already stiff competition for places in Indian Test squad with R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja and Kuldeep Yadav being the three spinners in the squad. However, with the home season coming up and with Wakhare churning out consistent performances, it remains to be seen if the selectors do indeed take the punt. The off-spinner has been superb for Vidarbha in the last two seasons and has picked up 263 wickets in 75 first-class matches so far.

