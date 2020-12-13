Indians vs Australia A live score, day 3 warm-up match: Shami strikes early after Indians declare overnight

cricket

Updated: Dec 13, 2020, 09:34 IST

India A vs Australia A live score, day 3: Indians declared overnight to set Australia A a huge target of 473. Hanuma Vihari and Rishabh Pant slammed centuries and remained unbeaten on 104 and 103 respectively at stumps on day 2 to set India up for a big win. Now it will be up to Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Navdeep Saini and Mohammed Siraj to show their mettle with the pink ball on day 3 in Sydney.

Follow Indians vs Australia A live score day 3 here

OUT! Mohammed Shami strikes for India. The leg side traps has worked. Marcus Harris would be mightily disappointed with that shot. It was set up for him and he fell into it. On the pads with the a leg slip, Harris flicks it straight into his hands and India have their first breakthrough. Australia 6/1

Australia openers walk out: Marcus Harris and Joe Burns have made their way out into the centre. This could well be Australia’s opening pair in the first Test too in a few days’ time, explaining the value of this period of play for both sides.

Overnight declaration: India have decided to declare with their overnight score of 386 for 4. It’s over to India’s seamers now as Australia A need 473 to win.

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the Indians vs Australia day-night warm-up game in Adelaide.