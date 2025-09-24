India’s 2017 World Cup performance changed women’s cricket, says Tushar Arothe

Chandigarh: Hosts India are serious contenders going into the Women’s ODI World Cup starting on September 30. It wasn’t the case eight years ago. The Mithali Raj-led side went into the 2017 edition in England unheralded, India having finished a dismal seventh four years earlier at home. However, brilliant bowling and batting, capped by current skipper Harmanpreet Kaur’s sensational 171* that knocked out Australia in the semi-finals, helped them emerge runners-up. File image of India's Harmanpreet Kaur after scoring 171* against Australia in the 2017 World Cup semi-final. (Reuters)

India didn’t win the final, losing to England by nine runs. However, from nowhere the women’s team found an identity that has put them on a path of steady growth since. Harman, Smriti Mandhana and Deepti Sharma, part of that 2017 side, are still vital for India’s title hopes.

Tushar Arothe, the former Baroda allrounder, was head coach of the team in 2017. In this chat from the USA, he recalls the impact of that performance and more.

Excerpts:

How did India’s 2017 campaign change the way women’s cricket was seen in India and at the world level?

India were the underdogs. The team took one game at a time. They knew their success at the World Cup could bring changes in the structure and other things. It was inspiring to see the unity, everyone backed each other. It started with India beating England in the first game and then Harman’s 171 against Australia turned out to be a blockbuster. Celebrities and cricket experts at the world stage were reacting. When we arrived home, thousands of fans turned up at the airport. Women’s cricket had never seen that before.

How has the Indian team and the dynamics around women’s cricket evolved since?

Things have changed by leaps and bounds. BCCI has stepped up to elevate the sport for women. The domestic structure has changed, U-15 tournaments are now held, there is equal pay for women, ex-India players are encouraged to do BCCI coaching courses, there are more camps in Bengaluru. India has won two women’s U-19 World Cups as well. The Women’s Premier League has been the biggest boon. There is great bench strength now and the Indian team gets a big support staff.

With such development, is this the best chance for India to win the World Cup?

This is the best team which can give the India women’s team their first ICC title. Players like Mandhana, Harman, Jemimah, Radha Yadav and Kranti Goud can do wonders. Amol Muzumdar has done a great job as coach. We saw India beat Australia in the second ODI, and in Delhi too it wasn’t easy for Australia. India should aim for the title, and then we will see another era beginning for the women. The 2017 team had great strength and the present team seems to be better.

Since the 2017 high, India have seen personal milestones but lag in fielding...

Fielding and fitness standards need attention. India has progressed in both the departments but when you see Australia, New Zealand and South Africa, they are way ahead. India should leave every concern behind going into the World Cup, but bad fielding and catching could be concerns.

Smriti is in red-hot form. You think she could be India’s star this time?

In 2017, Smriti had just recovered from a knee injury, but she did well despite the pain. Harman had issues with her finger and shoulder. She was struggling while throwing. But all just went for wins. Smriti has been a revelation for India. The kind of form she is in, she can destroy any bowling with her skill and mindset. She knows how to pace the innings. This can be the key for India. She has evolved so well as a cricketer.

In 2017, wicketkeeper Sushma Verma took even half chances. Richa Ghosh dropped some catches in the Aussie ODIs, so how crucial will this role be for India?

Sushma didn’t score much, but kept wickets well. Fitness is the key for keepers. It seems Richa is struggling a bit to take tough chances, which a specialist keeper might be able to do nicely. Uma Chhetry is in the squad, but I don’t know if she is in the scheme of things in terms of the eleven.