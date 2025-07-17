India’s assistant coach all but confirms Jasprit Bumrah will play 4th Test against England in Manchester

India's assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate, on Thursday, all but ended the speculations around whether Jasprit Bumrah will play the fourth Test match of the ongoing Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series against England. India are currently 1-2 down in the series, having lost the opener in Leeds last month and the third match at Lord's last Monday. Their only win came in Birmingham earlier this month. Rishabh Pant and teammate Jasprit Bumrah at The County Ground for a training session ahead of the fourth Test cricket match between India and England, in Beckenham(PTI)

Before the Test series began, the BCCI had confirmed that Bumrah would feature in only three matches to manage his workload. Head coach Gautam Gambhir backed the plan, choosing to rest the pace spearhead for the second Test in Birmingham, despite growing calls to retain him after his sensational performance in the series opener at Leeds.

In Bumrah's absence, Mohammed Siraj and Akash Deep rose to the occasion, each claiming a five-wicket haul as India clinched a dominant 336-run win to level the series.

However, following India's 22-run defeat at Lord's in the third Test, experts once again called for Bumrah's inclusion in the do-or-die Test match at the Old Trafford, which will begin next week, and the team management paid heed to the request this time.

Speaking to the media on Thursday after India's first training session for the fourth Test, Ryan ten Doeschate confirmed Bumrah's inclusion.

"We'll make that call in Manchester. We know we've got him for one of the last two Tests. I think it's pretty obvious the series is on the line now in Manchester, so there will be a leaning towards playing him," he said.

If India stay true to their word, this will be Bumrah's first appearance at the Old Trafford.

India have yet to win a Test match in Manchester. In nine attempts at the venue thus far in history, they lost on four occasions to England, while five others ended in a draw. The last time India were due to play in Manchester, the match was cancelled after a Covid outbreak in their camp during the tour in 2021.