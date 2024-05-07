India's best bet: Bat Suryakumar Yadav at No.3 at the T20 World Cup?

When Mumbai Indians lost their third wicket against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Wankhede Stadium on Monday, two outcomes seemed most probable. Either the visitors would run away with the contest, or the hosts, who were chasing 174 and struggling at 31/3 in the fifth over, would somehow manage to scrape through. But that’s not how things panned out as MI didn’t lose another wicket and astonishingly, won with 16 balls to spare. Mumbai Indians' Suryakumar Yadav celebrates after scoring a century (100 runs) as his team wins against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the end of their Indian Premier League (IPL) Twenty20 cricket match(AFP)

It ended up being a one-sided game, the main reason for that was a breathtaking one-man show by Suryakumar Yadav. The right-hander notched up his sixth T20 century and second in the Indian Premier League (IPL). His innings began with Pat Cummins beating his outside edge thrice in a row, but he went on to end the SRH skipper’s spell with four, four and six.

In what was a masterful display of brute force and finesse, the 33-year-old showcased his full range as a batter. More importantly, with the T20 World Cup looming on the horizon, he served the Indian team management a reminder of what he’s capable of if he’s accorded enough time at the crease.

“His (Surya’s) knock was phenomenal,” said MI batting coach Kieron Pollard in the post-match press conference. “He played the situation just about perfectly when he went in. It was a tricky situation where the ball was nipping and moving around a bit. He got beaten a few times but held his nerve, and that's the sort of discipline we ask for. Then he got into his work about manoeuvring the field, placing the gaps, and counter-attacking. But it's no surprise for us; that's how he practices and plays. And when he scores, and he scores big, you often come out on the winning side.”

It’s been a challenging phase for Surya. He had twisted his ankle during the South Africa tour last December and made his comeback to competitive cricket with MI’s fourth game this season. During his four months on the sidelines, he also had surgery on his groin for a sports hernia. His IPL 2024 was going a bit up and down until Monday’s knock, where he returned to his best in style. It has come a bit too late for MI, who are all but knocked out of contention of the playoffs, but at a good time as far as the Indian team and the upcoming T20 World Cup are concerned.

One of a kind

If one looks at the top-order batters in India’s squad for the World Cup, it’s perhaps fair to say that the range Surya possesses is unparalleled. He can find boundaries in the powerplay as well as when the field is spread, and he goes after both spinners and pacers. Most of all, he has the propensity to accelerate in any given situation. It’s the norm, not the exception. Going by the ultra-aggressive direction that T20 batting is heading towards, his ability is priceless. His consistent genius, despite the high-risk game, is why he’s the top-ranked T20I batter in the world.

India would do well to look at Surya’s knock against SRH closely. It showed he can offer a lot more than mere quick-fire cameos. To win big tournaments, you need big knocks. And currently, Surya seems like the best bet to score those match-winning 50-ball centuries on a regular basis. But for that, it’s imperative he gets sufficient time at the crease like he did against the Sunrisers.

“Instinctively, he (Surya) is very aggressive and wants to take the bowlers on,” said Pollard. “So, at times, it’s just about understanding the situation and sort of respecting the ball when it’s moving around. You have to have the discipline to spend time at the crease before getting into your work. I think trying to curb that attacking instinct is the hardest thing to do, but you also don’t want to do it too much and get into a defensive frame of mind.”

For the longest time, Indian cricket has had the habit of accommodating the rest of the batting order around their top stars. In T20 cricket, Surya is that top star at the moment and it’s time the rest are accommodated around him. A couple of seniors vying for top-order slots will make it a challenging decision, but India must ensure Surya walks out at No.3 in the World Cup.

“It’s unbelievable,” said MI skipper Hardik Pandya after the SRH win. "When Suryakumar Yadav gets runs, the best part is that he puts the bowlers under so much pressure that the other batters can take advantage too. He kind of breaks you (as a bowler) because of the unusual places where he hits the ball. His game has evolved over the past few years. He can change the game in a very different way.”