'India's biggest mistake was not taking him to T20 World Cup': Rashid Latif's 'massive talent' claim on 28-year-old star

India's star spinner Kuldeep Yadav shined for the side in the first innings of the opening Test against Bangladesh in Chattogram. The left-arm spinner ended with his third five-wicket haul in the longest format of the game, finishing with impressive figures of 5/40 as the hosts were bowled out on 150 on Day 3. Thanks to Kuldeep's excellent outing, India took a strong 254-run lead in the first innings after the visitors had earlier put a hefty total of 404 after opting to bat.

Kuldeep's brilliant return for the Indian team has also impressed the former cricketers in Pakistan, with the side's ex-wicketkeeper-batter Rashid Latif making a big claim over the chinaman spinner's absence at the T20 World Cup. Latif believes Kuldeep should have been included in India's 15-member squad for the marquee tournament.

“Indian bowling ka pressure bohot zyada hai. Jab 3 out ho gaye the, uske baad Kuldeep Yadav aaye. Vo read hi nahi kar paaye unko. 2-3 cheezein hain isme, log samajhte hain ki chinaman ho ya right-arm leg spinner ho, tez karega toh achhi karega. Aisa nahi hai. Kuldeep Yadav behetareen misaal hai. (Kuldeep was brought when Bangladesh had lost 3 wickets and they failed to read him. People think that chinaman or leg-spin bowlers need pace, but that's not true. Kuldeep Yadav is the prime example for that),” Latif said on his official YouTube channel.

“Rashid Khan tez karta hai, Kuldeep slow karta hai. Shadab aur Zampa, Sodhi, har ek ki pace vary karti hai. Agar aapke paas achhi googly, leg-break hai, flipper hai, toh aap flight me hi decieve kar sakte ho. Bangladesh ke players read kar lete hain par aaj Kuldeep Yadav ne inko read karne nahi diya. Ye bohot bada talent hai world cricket ka. (Rashid Khan bowls with pace but Kuldeep is slower. If you have a decent googly, leg-break and flipper, you can deceive the batter in the air. Bangladesh players can usually read the spinners but Kuldeep didn't allow them any comfort).

“India ne sabse badi mistake ki hai inko World Cup me naa khilaake. Vo read nahi hota hai sabse. India ko har format me nahi toh 2 format me zarurat hai Kuldeep Yadav ki. (The biggest mistake India did is to not play Kuldeep Yadav in the T20 World Cup. Not everyone can read him. India need Kuldeep in at least two formats)," said Latif.

