'Shakib Al Hasan ain't captaincy material. Players don't want to play under him': Ex-Pakistan cricketer's fiery remark

India have thoroughly dominated the opening Test match of the two-game series against Bangladesh at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram, whether it was with the ball or with the bat. The tourists piled a total of 404 runs with Cheteshwar Pujara, Shreyas Iyer and R Ashwin, all getting their respective half-century scores. India then reduced Bangladesh to eight wickets at the close of Day 2 with hosts trailing by 271 runs. Livid at Bangladesh's show, former Pakistan cricketer Danish Kaneria lashed out at Shakib Al Hasan's captaincy, with a bold claim that players don't want to play under his leadership. (India vs Bangladesh Live Score 1st Test Day 3)

Speaking on his YouTube channel at the end of Day 2, Kaneria blasted Shakib's captaincy calls during the matches and rather suggested that Litton Das would be a better choice to lead the side.

"Yes, Ebadat Hossain had to walk off the field due to some niggle. However, Shakib Al Hasan didn't bowl him much even when he returned. He also didn't utilize Khaled Ahmed properly," he said. "His captaincy was not up to the mark. These players don't want to play under Shakib's captaincy. Litton Das could be a better choice, and we saw how he won the ODI series. There is no doubt Shakib is a big player, but he is not captaincy material."

Kaneria further questioned Shakib's very place in the XI for the first Test geivn his injury which has reduced his role as a bowler in the match. He bowled only 12 overs in the first innings, finishing wicketless.

"The wicket at Chattogram is different from the other Bangladeshi wickets as it offers some assistance for the fast bowlers. Shakib Al Hasan was injured and wasn't expected to bowl much. Was it necessary for him to play? They could have added an extra bowler instead," he added.

