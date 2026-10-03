India's collapse insurance: How Abhishek Sharma's early violence protects the innings when middle order begins to unravel

61 runs off 28 balls with seven sixes, a 20-ball half-century - That is what Abhishek Sharma did against Pakistan in the Asian Games 2026 Gold Medal match. This often gives way to the temptation of analysing his impact by how violent he was. But the true effect of an Abhishek Sharma inning is often realised after he has left the crease.

Abhishek Sharma scored 61 off 28 balls against Pakistan. (AP Photo/AP Photo/Mark Baker))

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When Abhishek was dismissed in the match, India were stationed at 93/3 in 7.5 overs. But after this, Pakistan staged a small comeback. The bowlers began to identify areas that could restrict the batters. India lost wickets in chunks, after which the defending champions endured a mini middle-over collapse. However, Abhishek had already paid the tax for this exact drop at the start.

To give you an idea, India scored 56 runs between overs seven and 15, while losing three wickets. Overs 11 to 15 produced just 15 runs. Ishan Kishan and Shreyas Iyer combined for just 41 runs off 42 deliveries. Yet, after all this, India were 137/5 after 15 overs and finished with a daunting 211/6 at the end of the 20 overs.

Abhishek Sharma is buying time for India before they need it

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{{^usCountry}} For starters, Abhishek’s assault took India to 81/2 in the first six overs. The opener was responsible for 61 of the first 93 runs scored by the team. After this, Pakistan gained back a bit of control and reduced India’s scoring rate to just 6.22 in the following nine overs. The deceleration was long enough to generally wreck a 200-plus total. However, in this case, it came off just as a stutter in the middle of a formidable innings. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} For starters, Abhishek’s assault took India to 81/2 in the first six overs. The opener was responsible for 61 of the first 93 runs scored by the team. After this, Pakistan gained back a bit of control and reduced India’s scoring rate to just 6.22 in the following nine overs. The deceleration was long enough to generally wreck a 200-plus total. However, in this case, it came off just as a stutter in the middle of a formidable innings. {{/usCountry}}

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Now, just imagine Abhishek had scored around 40-42 runs off the same 28 deliveries. It would still look like a decent T20 innings, but going into the final phase, Tilak Varma and Shivam Dube’s aggression would just mean repair rather than building on the platform already laid.

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Conventional T20 cricket asks a batter to respond to a crisis even before it develops. But Abhishek’s aggression has a peculiarity. He looks to pay the tax even before a crisis develops.

For every extra run that Abhishek adds in the first six overs, India gets the tax that could be paid later during a quiet over or the loss of a few quick wickets. Basically, he launches India into a better position. Any team would prefer to be at 80/3 after the first six overs than 55/1, especially on a pitch like the one for the Asian Games final.

Also Read: India vs Pakistan LIVE, Asian Games GOLD medal match: PAK's chase starts to crumble, three down under mounting pressure

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Abhishek’s aggression also defines the roles of the batters who come in later. He buys the time for batters like Shreyas Iyer or Tilak Varma to assess the condition and then prepare for the final launch. His method comes with volatility, but whenever it pays off, India are left in a position of command.

Abhishek is not a typical builder for India or their anti-wreckage resource. He is the asset who ensures that India have so much before the collapse even arrives that there is more than substantial left after it.