Datia [India], : Ahead of the T20I series against Bangladesh, the Indian Cricket Team's head coach, Gautam Gambhir, visited Maa Pitambara Temple in Datia on Friday and offered prayers on the second day of Shardiya Navratri. India's head coach Gautam Gambhir visits Maa Pitambara Temple in Datia ahead of T20I series against Bangladesh

Dressed in traditional attire, the former Indian cricketer sought the deity's blessings, and temple officials honoured him.

Navratri, which means 'nine nights' in Sanskrit, is dedicated to the worship of Goddess Durga and her nine avatars, known as Navdurga.

Hindus observe four Navratris throughout the year, but only two Chaitra Navratri and Shardiya Navratri are widely celebrated, as they coincide with the changing of the seasons.

In India, Navratri is celebrated in various ways. In North India, particularly in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Bihar, and Madhya Pradesh, the Ramlila, a dramatic re-enactment of scenes from the Ramayana, is organised. The festival concludes with Vijayadashami, marked by the burning of King Ravana's effigies.

Following the Test series, India and Bangladesh will lock horns with each other in the three-match T20I series.

Right-hand batter Suryakumar Yadav will continue to lead the Men in Blue in the shortest format of the game. Sanju Samson and Jitesh Sharma have been picked as the wicketkeeper-batters in the side.

Young left-hand opener Abhishek Sharma returned to the squad after being dropped from the Sri Lanka T20Is. The players who will accompany with him in the tour will be Riyan Parag and Nitish Kumar Reddy.

Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, and Shivam Dube have been included in the squad as the all-rounders.

Ravi Bishnoi and Varun Chakaravarthy have been picked as the spinners of the team, whereas Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, and Mayank Yadav are added in the team as seamers.

The first match of the series will be played at Gwalior on October 6 followed by the second and third matches to be played on October 9 and October 12 , respectively.

India's T20I squad for Bangladesh series: Suryakumar Yadav , Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson , Rinku Singh, Hardik Pandya, Riyan Parag, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jitesh Sharma , Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana, and Mayank Yadav.

