India's Predicted XI for 2nd ODI vs New Zealand: 3-way battle among Mohammad Shami, Umran Malik and Shardul Thakur

Team India will lock horns with New Zealand in the second ODI on Saturday at Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur. Currently leading the three-match series by 1-0, Rohit Sharma and Co. will look to seal it with a win. Some changes are likely among the bowlers as the Men in Blue had a scare in the previous match despite posting a target of 350 runs for the visitors.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

With a double ton and lots of runs in past few matches, Shubman Gill has almost confirmed his spot as the designated opener alongside skipper Rohit in ODIs. At No.3, Virat Kohli will definitely play. Although Ishan Kishan failed to deliver in the first match, it's likely that he will get more chances at No.4 to prove his mettle. At No.5, Suryakumar Yadav will be there in all probability as he had a decent cameo in the first game. Vice-captain and all-rounder Hardik Pandya is expected to be the No.6 and finisher for the Men in Blue. In the absence of Axar Patel, all-rounder Washington Sundar seems to be the preferred choice and will get another chance at No.7 on Saturday. Another all-rounder Shardul Thakur is expected to be No.8 as he did well in the previous game.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

ALSO READ: 'If your Man of the Match is getting dropped...': Kapil Dev's sharp remark after harsh Suryakumar Yadav call

Kuldeep Yadav is likely to be the lead spinner as he has done a wonderful with the ball. Therefore Yuzvendra Chahal might not get a chance to play once again. The rest two slots in the playing XI is likely to be taken by two pacers. Mohammed Siraj is a certainty after his 4-fer in the 1st ODI. But it's expected to be a toss-up between Mohammad Shami and Umran Malik for filling the final slot. Shami is more experienced but he has been bit expensive in previous games and more importantly, he has not picked many wickets unlike Umran who has a knack of delivering breakthroughs and did better than the senior pacer in ODI series against Sri Lanka.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Team India missed a speedster like Umran in the death overs in Hyderabad and might prefer him over Shami.

India's Predicted XI vs New Zealand 2nd ODI:

Openers: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill

Middle-order: Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan (WK)

All-rounders: Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar

Spinners: Kuldeep Yadav

Pacers: Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj, Umran Malik/ Mohammad Shami.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON