India's Predicted XI vs Netherlands, World Cup 2023: Focus on jaded Shubman Gill; will R Ashwin play?

Having won their last ICC trophy in 2023, unbeaten India take on Netherlands in their final 2023 World Cup league stage fixture, in Bengaluru on Sunday. Whatever the result is on Sunday, India will finish the league stage as table toppers, and will face New Zealand in the first semi-final fixture. (India vs Netherlands Live Score, Cricket World Cup 2023)

Shubman Gill during a practice session ahead of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup match between India and Netherlands.(PTI)

Meanwhile, the Dutch are fighting for Champions Trophy qualification, and a win against this tournament's unbeaten side will send them to eighth place. The top-eight teams in the league stage qualify for the Champions Trophy. Netherlands are currently bottom of the table with four points in eight matches (two wins and six defeats).

Both sides have faced each other twice in ODIs, and both have come in ODI World Cups (2003 and 2011). In terms of head-to-head, India won the matches. Captain Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill are not expected to be rested for the match, and will open for India. Rohit is currently his side's second-highest run-scorer with 442 runs in eight matches. He has also bagged a ton, alongwith two fifties. Gill hasn't really found his footing in this campaign yet. Ahead of the tournament, he was expected to be in total destruction mode. But a bout of dengue saw him not achieve full match fitness at the start of the tournament, and he has only bagged two half-centuries, below his usual radar.

Virat Kohli has been his side's match-winner in the batting tournament and is third in the run-scorers list in this World Cup. In eight innings, he has smacked 543 runs, with two tons and four fifties, and also a knock in the 90s. Shreyas Iyer has proved his value to the Indian team in this tournament and will slot in at no. 4, followed by wicketkeeper KL Rahul at no. 5.

Due to the absence of Hardik Pandya, Suryakumar Yadav will bat at no. 6 and will look to get a good score ahead of the semi-final. All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja will slot in at no. 7, followed by Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav or Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj. Ashwin could be given a chance as this might be his last World Cup, and Kuldeep could be rested. If Ashwin starts, he could batter higher up the order, at no. 8.

India's 2023 World Cup predicted XI vs Netherlands:

Openers- Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill

Top and middle-order- Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul

All-rounders- Ravindra Jadeja

Spinners- R Ashwin

Pacers- Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj

