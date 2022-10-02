India's predicted XI vs South Africa for 2nd T20I: Siraj, Umesh in contention as Bumrah's injury looms large

Team India will return for the second T20I of the series against South Africa on Sunday. A lot of things have happened since India last played in the shortest format of the game, which was merely three days ago in Thiruvananthapuram. India's star pacer Jasprit Bumrah has reportedly been ruled out of the T20 World Cup – and the reports have since been denied by BCCI president Sourav Ganguly and India head coach Rahul Dravid. In their statements, both have urged the fans to wait for a few days, with Dravid revealing that Bumrah is currently at the NCA in Bengaluru.

Bumrah is, however, ruled out of the series against South Africa and in his absence, Mohammed Siraj has taken his place in the squad. It has also been reported that Siraj and Umran Malik are likely to travel to Australia with the T20 World Cup-bound squad.

In the first T20I, though, the performance from Team India bowlers wasn't really a cause of concern. Arshdeep Singh, who made a return to the side for the series, wreaked havoc alongside Deepak Chahar as the two reduced the Proteas to 9/5 inside the Powerplay before the visitors reached a respectable score of 106/8 in 20 overs.

Suryakumar Yadav showed his class one again, as it seemed he was batting on a different surface to others in his unbeaten 50 off 33 deliveries, while KL Rahul also scored a half-century to take India to a splendid 8-wicket victory. Essentially, it doesn't seem India will make any changes to a winning combination and a switching of places might only come if the Rohit Sharma-led think-tank inclines towards giving others a chance.

Here's our predicted XI for the 2nd T20I against South Africa:

Openers: Rohit Sharma (c) and KL Rahul

Middle-order: Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk)

Power-hitters: Rishabh Pant (wk), Dinesh Karthik

Spinners: Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin/Yuzvendra Chahal

Pacers: Harshal Patel, Deepak Chahar, Arshdeep Singh.

