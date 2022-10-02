India vs South Africa Live Score 2nd T20: India look to wrap series, South Africa aim for bounce back in Guwahati
India vs South Africa T20 2022 Live Score Updates: India will look to wrap the series against South Africa in Guwahati on Sunday. The Men In Blue have a 1-0 lead in the three-match series after crushing the tourists by eight wickets in the opener at Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala on Friday. The Proteas failed miserably with the bat in the previous encounter and will hope for a quickfire from their players this time around. India, on the other hand, would relish a brilliant show by the bowlers, which came in the absence of Jasprit Bumrah. Catch the LIVE updates of IND vs SA 2nd T20I:
Oct 02, 2022 05:53 PM IST
IND vs SA 2nd T20 LIVE updates: Team India's terrific record
If we look at the performance in bilateral series, India have a terrific record. The unit have won 7 out of 8 T20I series they've played since the T20 World Cup last year.
If they win tonight, the tally rises to 8 off 9.
Oct 02, 2022 05:45 PM IST
IND vs SA 2nd T20 LIVE updates: Unique record
South Africa are yet to lose a T20I series in India. But a defeat tonight will see an end to this streak.
Oct 02, 2022 05:36 PM IST
India vs South Africa 2nd T20: LIVE visual from Guwahati
Since we are talking about rain, this is the LIVE visual from the Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati. The weather looks clear, which is a good sign, and the venue looks packed. We are ready, the fans are ready, lets hope the rain gods to stay away at least for the evening.
Oct 02, 2022 05:29 PM IST
India vs South Africa 2nd T20 LIVE: Will rain play spoilsport?
The weather can play a spoilsport in the second T20I but lets hope for a full game. If that is the case then fans might get to watch a truncated contest.
However, a reminder for our readers, the venue is not the best if it rains. A T20I match between India and Sri Lanka back at this venue in early 2020 had to be abandoned due to poor playing conditions.
Oct 02, 2022 05:21 PM IST
India vs South Africa LIVE Updates: Will Rohit Sharma play?
Rohit Sharma skipped the practice sessions and was also reported to land in Guwahati on Saturday evening and not with the rest of the team on Thursday. The question remains, will the captain play tonight or will we see Virat Kohli opening the innings with KL Rahul?
Oct 02, 2022 05:13 PM IST
India vs South Africa 2nd T20 LIVE: Pace options in Bumrah's absence
Jasprit Bumrah's injury has been the talk of the town as fans are keeping their fingers crossed, hoping the pacer recovers in time for the T20 World Cup.
However, the management will still count on the rest of the group to stand up in the absence of the senior pro, as they did in the 1st T20I on Friday.
Young Arshdeep Singh picked three wickets and found great support from Deepak Chahar, who claimed two wickets on Friday.
Harshal Patel, the third seam option, also accounted for two wickets as India restricted South Africa for a paltry 106/8 in 20 overs.
Can the boys do it again tonight in Guwahati?
Oct 02, 2022 05:03 PM IST
India vs South Africa 2nd T20 Live Updates: Hello and welcome!
Hello and welcome to the LIVE coverage of the India vs South Africa 2nd T20I, which will be played at Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati. The match will start at 7:00 pm IST and the toss for the same will take place around 6:30 pm. Stay tuned for all the updates related to the match.