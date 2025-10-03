India's secret kingmaker: How Yuvraj Singh is making his clones to give India their next-gen matchwinners

Indian cricket’s talent pool is overflowing at present. The real edge for the cricket frezy nation is how a few seniors are quietly shaping the next wave. Yuvraj Singh, one of the biggest match-winners in the history of Indian cricket, is gradually turning boutique mentorship into a habit. The former Indian all-rounder is gradually sculpting the future of Indian cricket with some supreme talents and daring cricketers. Shubman Gill, right, and teammate Abhishek Sharma chat after India won the Asia Cup cricket final against Pakistan.(AP)

From Shumban Gill to Prabhsimran Singh and now the inclusion of Priyansh Arya in his wings, Yuvi’s training regime is turning into a match-winner manufacturing unit.

The Yuvraj Singh DNA that is being passed on

Yuvraj Singh’s playing DNA was daring cricket, unfazed maneuver through pressure, and dominating the opponents even in the toughest of conditions. He is passing on this attitude to the players under his mentorship. If looked at technically, he is making them learn the art of creating repeatable scoring maps.

Yuvraj builds from the base up, works on the head positions, stable stance, compact swing, and pre-planned launch zones. But cricket is not all about technique. It is about tactical intelligence and awareness as much. Yuvraj coaches his students on tempo literacy - knowing which overs to cash in, when to respect the opposition. All this has resulted in players who are not limited to power only; they have decision speed, less panicky nerves, and more prosecuted mistakes.

Yuvraj Singh’s students: Where are they?

Shubman Gill appears to be the most successful of the students who have been mentored by Yuvraj Singh. The current Test captain of India, a regular in the T20I side and one of the best ODI batters in contemporary cricket, Gill has captured the imagination of the audience and the spectators with his timing and technique.

Abhishek Sharma has emerged as the poster boy for ‘intent without chaos’. His ruthlessness has travelled beyond IPL and has taken the international stage by storm. His aggressive style of batting emerged as a nightmare for the opposition in the Asia Cup 2025, and the batter has established himself as one of the biggest potential match-winners for his country in the near future.

Prabhsimran Singh has gained the attention of the fans and experts with his performance in the IPL for the Punjab Kings. The right-handed opening batter has shown great intent and aggression at the top, bringing him to the fringe of a national selection.

Anmolpreet Singh is still finding his spot in the cricketing discussions. He has featured in the IPL but has yet to have the breakthrough season. However, Anmolpreet is known to be one of those grafters who can change gears quickly to take his team into positions of strength.

The next big bet: Priyansh Arya

The young left-handed batter is the next big project that Yuvraj Singh has undertaken. Notably, Priyansh Arya grabbed the limelight after achieving a feat Yuvi did in the T20 WC 2007, hitting six sixes in an over in DPL.

Arya’s feat earned him an IPL contract with the PBKS, and he impressed everyone in his maiden season. Now, Yuvraj Singh has taken over to power Arya for a national selection.