India's Test squad with new captain Shubman Gill called 'strange overall' by Manjrekar: ‘When it comes to return on…'

In what is the beginning of a new chapter for the Indian cricket team, the BCCI named Shubman Gill as the new Test captain, ahead of the five-match Test series in England, startingo n June 20. The move sees a new generation take over the mantle from Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, who recently announced their Test retirements. Rohit was the previous India Test skipper. Meanwhile, wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant has been appoinetd as the vice-captain. Uncapped GT opener Sai Sudharsan was also included in the squad, and even Karun Nair made a comeback after seven years. Sanjay Manjrekar passed his verdict on India's Test squad for the England series.

Meanwhile, Ajit Agarkar and Co. decided to snub veteran pacer Mohammed Shami, blaming his fitness issues, and included left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh. The selection committee ignored Sarfaraz Khan and the biggest shock was Shreyas Iyer’s exclusion. Taking to X, former India cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar questioned the team selection made by Ajit Agarkar’s committee, and called it ‘strange overall’.

Sanjay Manjrekar's tweet on India's team selection for England Tests

“Strange team selection overall. But India go to England with nothing to lose. It’s a team in transition so we can only wish it the very best & yes, be patient when it comes to returns on investment”, he wrote.

Regarding Iyer’s absence, Agarkar explosively remarked that there is currently no place for the PBKS skipper in the Test squad.

The first Test in England will begin on June 20 in Leeds, followed by the second fixtre starting on July 2 at Edgbaston. Meanwhile, the third fixture is scheduled to begin on July 10 at Lord’s and the fourth at Old Trafford from July 23 onwards. The fifth and final Test will take place at The Oval from July 1-August 4.

The spin department will also have a new look, especially with the retirement of R Ashwin. Ravindra Jadeja is the only veteran in the three-man spin quartet picked by the selection committee, which includes Washington Sundar and Kuldeep Yadav. Sundar’s inclusion also adds more batting depth to the side.