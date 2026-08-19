India’s WTC final equation after Galle win vs Sri Lanka: Where they stand and what they need from here

India went 1-0 up against Sri Lanka on Wednesday after securing a 165-run win in the first Test of the series in Galle. Manav Suthar’s 10-wicket match haul and a sensational maiden international century from Devdutt Padikkal set up an emphatic victory for the visitors, their first in the World Test Championship cycle since they swept the West Indies at home last October.

Indian players during a break on day five of the first Test cricket match between India and Sri Lanka, in Galle, Sri Lanka, Wednesday (PTI)

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Padikkal’s aggregate of 211 runs across the two innings, including a 230-ball 167 in the first innings, helped India set Sri Lanka a daunting target of 372. Suthar, who claimed four wickets in the first innings to help India secure a 178-run lead, returned with six in the final innings. Four of those came in a stunning burst of 10 balls on the fifth afternoon as Sri Lanka were bowled out for 206.

ALSO READ: Manav Suthar spins India to victory: 10 wickets help seal 165-run win over Sri Lanka in Galle

Deep Dive How did Manav Suthar contribute to India's victory in the first Test against Sri Lanka? Manav Suthar played a crucial role by taking a total of 10 wickets in the match, including six wickets in the second innings, helping India secure a 165-run win over Sri Lanka. What do India need to do to remain in contention for the WTC final after their win in Galle? India must win at least six of their remaining eight Tests to have a chance of reaching the WTC final, particularly with challenging matches against New Zealand and Australia ahead. What impact does India's victory in Galle have on their current WTC standings? The victory earned India 12 vital WTC points, bringing their total to 64 points, but they remain fifth in the WTC standings due to Bangladesh's win over Australia.

With the victory, India collected 12 crucial WTC points and revived their hopes of reaching the final after finishing third in the previous cycle.

Where do India stand after the win against Sri Lanka in Galle?

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{{^usCountry}} India picked up 12 points from the victory, giving them a much-needed boost after their disappointing home series against defending champions South Africa last November. They now have 64 points from five wins and a draw in 10 matches in the current cycle, with a points percentage (PCT) of 53.33%. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} India picked up 12 points from the victory, giving them a much-needed boost after their disappointing home series against defending champions South Africa last November. They now have 64 points from five wins and a draw in 10 matches in the current cycle, with a points percentage (PCT) of 53.33%. {{/usCountry}}

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Despite the victory, India remain fifth in the WTC standings. Bangladesh’s win over Australia in Darwin helped the former improve their PCT to 66.67%, meaning India could not move up the table despite their victory in Galle.

Sri Lanka, meanwhile, remain sixth after suffering their second defeat in five matches in the current cycle. Their PCT now stands at 33.33%.

Updated WTC table after India vs Sri Lanka 1st Test

Where do India’s WTC final chances stand after the win in Galle?

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The victory has improved India’s position, but it has done little to reduce the margin for error. After their 0-2 home-series defeat to South Africa last year, India need a strong run in their remaining matches if they are to return to the WTC final.

The away tour of New Zealand in November will be particularly important. India have not won a Test in New Zealand since 2009 and will face another stern challenge before returning home for a five-Test Border-Gavaskar series against Australia.

India’s recent Test record makes the task even tougher. They were swept by New Zealand at home before suffering another 0-2 defeat against South Africa, leaving them with little room for further slip-ups.

India need to win six of their remaining eight Tests to remain firmly in contention for a place in the final. That makes the road ahead an uphill one, but the victory in Galle gives them an important start — and, perhaps just as importantly, some much-needed confidence heading into the defining phase of their WTC campaign.

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