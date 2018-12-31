Injured Angelo Mathews likely to miss Australia tour

Sri Lanka’s batting all-rounder Angelo Mathews is likely to miss their upcoming two-match Test series against Australia owing to left hamstring injury.

The 31-year-old, who has already been ruled out of Sri Lanka’s limited-overs leg of New Zealand tour, sustained the injury during their recently-concluded second Test against New Zealand.

Confirming the development, Sri Lanka skipper Dinesh Chandimal that Mathews has suffered a grade two hamstring strain and would be out of action for four weeks.

“Angelo had a scan last night, and it’s a grade two hamstring strain. The physio said he’s out for four weeks,” ESPNcricinfo quoted Chandimal, as saying.

Sri Lanka are trailing the three-match series 0-1 against New Zealand having lost the opening Test by 423 runs. Both the teams are slated to play their second Test from January 3 in Tauranga, New Zealand.

