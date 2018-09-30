Injured Shakib Al Hasan ruled out for at least three months

Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib-Al-Hasan has been ruled out of the game for at least three months due to delay in surgery in his wrist.

Shakib, who didn’t take part in the recently-concluded Asia Cup final against India, has to wait around three weeks more to undergo surgery on the finger because of an infection caused by the accumulation of pus, which has reportedly spread to his left wrist.

“The moment I arrived in the hospital, the doctors told me that I have to get the pus out as soon as possible. Any delay would put me in great danger as the infection spread till my wrist,” Shakib was quoted as saying by Prothom Alo.

“If I had waited another few days, my wrist would have become disabled. I feel better after they took out the pus, but the problem is until the infection isn’t gone, there isn’t going to be a surgery on my injured finger. It will take another two-three weeks to fix. After surgery I will need eight weeks, which means I am out for three months.”

Shakib picked up the injury in January during the final of the tri-nation series against Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe. The star all-rounder was a doubt for the Asia Cup, but played on before opting out in the latter stages of the tournament.

“I have been in this state for the last 14-15 days. The doctor immediately understood what had happened, but our physio couldn’t find out,” Shakib said.

Meanwhile, Shakib all lost his numero uno spot in the latest ICC ODI Rankings for all-rounders to Afghanistan young sensation Rashid Khan.

((With ICC Inputs))

First Published: Sep 30, 2018 16:24 IST