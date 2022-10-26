'Inke haath me Twitter aaye toh ye rules nahi dekhte': Pakistan great brutally takes down Hogg after 'dead ball' tweet

The match between India and Pakistan saw a dramatic finish, with India registering a four-wicket over their arch-rivals in their opening T20 World Cup match in Melbourne. However, it saw a major controversy during the final over of the match when the umpire gave a no-ball for height against Mohammad Nawaz, following Virat Kohli's protest. It was followed by Kohli being bowled on a free hit and the batter, alongside Dinesh Karthik, running three. Pakistan captain Babar Azam was among their players who had a conversation with the on-field umpire over the same, seemingly wanting the delivery to be called a dead ball.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

But the demand wasn't limited to the Pakistan players alone. Former Australia spinner Brad Hogg also put out a strongly-worded tweet wanting the ball to be called dead. “Why was no ball not reviewed, then how can it not be a dead ball when Kohli was bowled on a free hit,” Hogg asked.

Also read: ‘The only comparison is Tendulkar’s six off Shoaib Akhtar in Centurion’: Shastri on Kohli's sixes against Haris Rauf

However, the MCC rules state that the ball can only be dead if the batter is dismissed and since it was a free-hit, Kohli could not be adjudged out, meaning the ball was still in play despite hitting the stumps. Hogg's tweet, hence, drew significant criticism and even former Pakistan bowler Aaqib Javed took a dig at the Australian ex-spinner.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Inko Twitter haath me aa jaata hai, ye rules dekhte hi nahi hai. Ye bas tweet maar dete hain. Hamaari problem ye hai ki gore ne likha hai, toh usne pata kiya hi hoga. (When they get a chance to tweet, they don't care about the rules. They just have to tweet. Our problem is that we agree to whatever these guys say.),” Javed said.

Pakistan will return to action for their second match of the campaign against Zimbabwe on October 27. India, meanwhile, will meet Netherlands on the same day in Sydney.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON