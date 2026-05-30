INR 1.10 crore turned to INR 34.80 crore: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's IPL 2026 was worth 252 SUVs, 338 round-trips to London

Rajasthan Royals paid ₹1.10 crore for Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. Across 16 matches this season, a custom player impact model, built on IPL 2026 ball-by-ball data, valued what he produced at ₹34.97 crore. The season profit: ₹33.87 crore. The recovery multiple: 31.79×.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi agaist the Gujarat Titans in IPL 2026.(PTI)

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That figure ranks third in the entire IPL 2026 season by absolute profit. The two players above him, Shubman Gill and Rajat Patidar, cost ₹16.50 crore and ₹11.00 crore, respectively, to generate profits within ₹1.30 crore of his. Seven of his 16 matches registered at the model's highest performance tier. His worst match cost Rajasthan Royals ₹0.18 crore in lost impact. His best returned ₹5.16 crore in a single evening, against a per-match investment of ₹6.9 lakh.

The model does not deal in reputations. It deals in deliveries and what each delivery was worth.

The season

Sooryavanshi's IPL 2026 was built on a single, destructive principle: the powerplay belongs to him. Of his 776 runs, 521 came in the first six overs. Bowlers running in fresh, fielding restrictions in place, the field up - became his hunting ground.

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{{^usCountry}} His century against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Jaipur, reached in 36 balls, was the third-fastest in IPL history. His 103 off 37 balls that evening contained 12 sixes and five fours. In the playoffs, he scored 97 off 29 balls against the same opposition in the Eliminator, a strike rate of 334.48, the highest by any batter in an IPL innings of 90 runs or more. In Qualifier 2 against the Gujarat Titans, with RR in tatters at multiple wickets down, he scored 96 off 47 balls in the most technically mature innings of his season, adapting to a two-paced pitch, anchoring a collapsing middle order, and still hitting seven sixes. He was dismissed a few runs short of a century for the second consecutive knockout match. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} His century against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Jaipur, reached in 36 balls, was the third-fastest in IPL history. His 103 off 37 balls that evening contained 12 sixes and five fours. In the playoffs, he scored 97 off 29 balls against the same opposition in the Eliminator, a strike rate of 334.48, the highest by any batter in an IPL innings of 90 runs or more. In Qualifier 2 against the Gujarat Titans, with RR in tatters at multiple wickets down, he scored 96 off 47 balls in the most technically mature innings of his season, adapting to a two-paced pitch, anchoring a collapsing middle order, and still hitting seven sixes. He was dismissed a few runs short of a century for the second consecutive knockout match. {{/usCountry}}

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The defining statistical quirk of the season is the pull shot: 20 sixes via the pull, dismissed only once in 36 attempts at the stroke, strike rate of 419.44. Among the 44 bowlers he faced this season, he hit 31 of them for six. Eight of them were hit for six off the very first ball he faced from them.

The analysis

Our custom player impact model - designed exclusively by the author, built on ball-by-ball data from IPL 2026, converts every delivery into Win Probability Added, which is then aggregated into a season-level monetary ledger. Each player's performance is assigned a monetary value in crores; it is measured against their cost to the franchise, producing a profit-and-loss figure for the season.

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Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's numbers from that model read as follows.

His ₹1.10 crore auction price, spread across 16 appearances, produced a total impact worth of ₹34.97 crore against a cost of ₹1.10 crore. His season profit: ₹33.87 crore. His recovery multiple: 31.79× - meaning for every rupee Rajasthan Royals spent on him, the model returned ₹31.79 in impact value.

That figure ranks third in the entire IPL 2026 season by absolute profit, behind Shubman Gill ( ₹35.14 crore, ₹16.50 crore invested) and Rajat Patidar ( ₹35.06 crore, ₹11.00 crore invested). The gap in absolute profit between Sooryavanshi and the top two earners is under ₹1.30 crore. The gap in investment is ₹9.90 crore minimum.

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Of his 16 matches, 12 returned a profit to the ledger. Seven registered at the highest tier of the model - the historic/freak band, reserved for performances that materially shift win probability in ways that have no precedent in the dataset. Three matches registered as damaging, but given his per-match cost of ₹6.9 lakh, even a complete failure moved the needle by less than ₹0.18 crore in either direction. His upside was structurally uncapped. His downside was not.

His single best match by the model: Match 72, which returned a profit of ₹5.16 crore on a ₹6.9 lakh investment. In a single evening, Rajasthan Royals recovered nearly five times his entire season's cost.

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Also Read: Egoless, circumspect, quick-learning Vaibhav Sooryavanshi shows the world he is more than ready for internationals

What ₹ 33.87 crore means

For context outside the model: the average business class return ticket from Mumbai to London on Air India costs approximately ₹1 lakh. His season profit could fund 338 of those. A Mahindra Thar Roxx, the aspirational SUV of small-town India, retails at roughly ₹13.4 lakh at base; he generated enough to buy 252 of them. A full four-year B.Tech degree at an IIT runs around ₹8 lakh in total fees; 423 students could complete their entire engineering education on this season's surplus.

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The more pointed comparison is within cricket itself. His ₹33.87 crore profit exceeds the full auction investment made in Rishabh Pant ( ₹27.00 crore), Nicholas Pooran ( ₹21.00 crore), Yuzvendra Chahal ( ₹18.00 crore), and Jasprit Bumrah ( ₹18.00 crore) individually. Each of those four finished the season in the red on the same model. His profit is larger than what any single one of them cost.

The IPL 2026 season produced a combined league surplus of ₹294.04 crore across 203 players. Sooryavanshi, accounting for 0.107% of the total wage bill, contributed 11.5% of that surplus.

The ₹1–3 crore bracket in the tournament, where Sooryavanshi sits, returned an average player profit of ₹3.41 crore. He beat his bracket average by 9.9×.

The price question

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His auction price in the 2025 mega-auction was ₹1.10 crore - the floor for an uncapped player. At the time of the auction, he was 13 years old. Rajasthan Royals retained him at that price ahead of IPL 2026. That retention, in hindsight, is the single best piece of squad management in the history of the franchise.

The next IPL mega-auction will price him differently. Based on his two-season IPL record, 1,028 runs at 46.72, two centuries, a strike rate north of 230 - a floor bid of ₹15–18 crore would be conservative. Franchises will pay more, possibly significantly more.

Methodology note

Player valuations in this piece are generated by a proprietary impact model designed exclusively by the author. The model processes IPL 2026 ball-by-ball data and converts each delivery into a Win Probability Added figure, which is aggregated and translated into a rupee-denominated impact worth for each player per match. A season P&L is produced by measuring that worth against the player's prorated match cost, derived from their auction price. The model produces a 0–100 Impact Index with performance tiers from Elite to Poor. All monetary figures quoted are model outputs, not official IPL or BCCI valuations.

The monetary valuations in this article are the output of a proprietary statistical model and represent analytical estimates of on-field impact, not market prices, official figures, or endorsements. No claim is made regarding actual commercial worth or franchise accounting. All comparisons to consumer goods prices are approximate and sourced from publicly available retail data at the time of writing.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Probuddha Bhattacharjee ...Read More Probuddha Bhattacharjee is a sports writer and analyst with expertise spanning cricket, football, and multi-sport events, with a strong emphasis on data-driven journalism and tactical storytelling. He currently focuses on international cricket, the Indian Premier League, global tournaments, and emerging trends shaping modern sport, blending advanced statistics with strong narrative context to explain performance, strategy, and decision-making. His work aims to bridge the gap between numbers and storytelling, helping readers understand not just what happened on the field, but the tactical and structural reasons behind it. Trained in data journalism through the Google News Initiative (GNI) Data Journalism Lab, Probuddha works extensively with ball-by-ball datasets, performance metrics, and trend-based modelling to produce evidence-backed reports, explainers, and long-form features. His analytical approach focuses not only on outcomes but also on process—selection strategies, phase-wise tactics, workload management, and the influence of preparation and planning on match results. He is particularly interested in how statistical patterns reshape conventional cricketing narratives and provide clearer tactical insight for modern audiences. Beyond cricket, Probuddha has written analytical and news-driven pieces on football and other major sporting events, with a growing interest in sports governance, scheduling dynamics, and the economics of elite competitions. He also tracks how rule changes, franchise structures, and broadcast pressures influence the evolution of contemporary sport. He has previously contributed to platforms such as OneCricket, Sportskeeda, and CrickTracker, and continues to specialise in analytical storytelling, live coverage, and audience-focused reporting. His work prioritises clarity, context, and credibility, while consistently exploring innovative ways to present data through accessible narratives and structured match analysis. Read Less

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