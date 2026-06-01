INR 83.53 crore profit, one trophy, 9 heroes: How RCB built their most complete IPL season

Royal Challengers Bengaluru did not win IPL 2026 as a team dragged across the line by one superstar. Their season had a different texture. It had Virat Kohli’s old certainty, Rajat Patidar’s command, Devdutt Padikkal’s value surge, Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s control, Krunal Pandya’s two-way balance, Tim David’s finishing, Rasikh Salam’s bowling bursts and Venkatesh Iyer’s late-season interventions. RCB after winning IPL 2026. (PTI)

That is what made the title feel complete.

RCB finished the season as the best team on the field and the strongest team in our monetary and impact model. Across 16 matches, they produced a total monetary worth of ₹186.81 crore and a net profit of ₹83.53 crore. Their overall impact score stood at 12635.07, the highest in the league. They did not merely win games. They kept finding different ways to win them.

That is the difference between a good season and a complete season.

Patidar led the profit table, but RCB were not a one-man economy Every title-winning side has a central figure. For RCB, that figure was Rajat Patidar.

Rajat Patidar’s season was worth ₹49.34 crore against an auction price of ₹11 crore, giving RCB a profit of ₹38.34 crore from one player alone. That made him the biggest financial surplus in their squad. It also made him the captaincy and the performance centre of the campaign.

But the important part is what came after him.

Devdutt Padikkal generated ₹19.43 crore worth of output from a ₹2 crore auction price. That was a ₹17.43 crore profit, one of the cleanest value stories in the RCB season. Krunal Pandya added ₹10.15 crore in profit. Bhuvneshwar Kumar returned ₹8.06 crore. Tim David added ₹7.76 crore. Virat Kohli, despite carrying a heavy ₹21 crore price tag, still finished ₹5.24 crore in profit.

This was not a squad where one giant performance hid ten weak points. RCB had 11 profitable players and only six loss-making players. Their profitable players generated ₹97.76 crore in surplus. The losses totalled ₹14.23 crore. The balance of the season was built there.

The title was not financially perfect. Jitesh Sharma finished ₹6.37 crore in loss. Josh Hazlewood finished ₹6.09 crore in loss. Jacob Bethell, Suyash Sharma, and Romario Shepherd also ended in the red. But none of those losses cracked the season because RCB had enough profit centres elsewhere.

That is what complete teams do. They absorb drag without letting it become identity.

The impact spread tells a deeper story RCB’s impact distribution was not flat. No champion’s usually is. Patidar, Kohli and Bhuvneshwar formed the core. Together, they gave RCB the campaign’s spine.

Patidar finished with an impact score of 2335.09. Kohli followed with 1842.06. Bhuvneshwar stood at 1503.04. Padikkal added 1329.44. Krunal contributed 1113.06. Tim David, Rasikh Salam, Venkatesh Iyer, Phil Salt, Jitesh Sharma and Hazlewood all crossed meaningful contribution zones.