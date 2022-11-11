Inzamam ul Haq's massive claim after Babar Azam-led Pakistan enter T20 World Cup final: 'Don’t think anyone can...'

Legendary Pakistani cricketer Inzamam-Ul-Haq has come up with a massive claim after Babar Azam-led Pakistan secured their berth for the summit clash of the T20 World Cup 2022. Reviving their campaign by registering an impressive win over Bangladesh in the virtual quarter-final of the T20 World Cup, Babar-led Pakistan finished second in Group 2 to set a date with Kane Williamson-led New Zealand in the semi-finals of the ICC event.

Extending their winning run in the knockout phase of the tournament, Pakistan hammered Group 1 leaders New Zealand in the penultimate clash of the T20 World Cup. Returning back to scoring ways for the Green Army, skipper Babar slammed a crucial half-century as the Mohammad Rizwan-starrer side thrashed the Black Caps by 7 wickets. With the memorable win over Williamson-led side, Pakistan became the first team to qualify for the summit clash of the T20 World Cup 2022.

Sharing his views before England's remarkable win over Team India in the second semi-final on his YouTube channel, Inzamam backed 'unstoppable' Pakistan to win the T20 World Cup final in Australia. "Pakistan looks unstoppable at the moment. Their bowling has been good right through the tournament. The middle-order started performing (in this World Cup), but the top-order wasn’t. Today, that also fell into place. Everything seems in our favor now. I don’t think anyone can stop Pakistan from winning now," Inzamam said.

The legendary Pakistani batter and former skipper of the Green Army also lauded Babar, who sealed Pakistan's berth in the World Cup final. Pakistan skipper Babar slammed 53 off 43 balls while wicketkeeper-batter Rizwan top-scored (57) for Pakistan in its 7-wicket win over Williamson-led New Zealand at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) on Wednesday.

"Babar may not have performed as a batter in the earlier matches, but credit to him as a leader that he did not allow the team to crumble. Stats won't tell you all this, but these aspects are also important. The boys gelled well even when it looked like they would not reach the semis. Saqlain (Mushtaq), (Mohammad) Yousuf and (Matthew) Hayden - the support staff - also deserve credit here," Inzamam added.

