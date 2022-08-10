'Inzi bhai had pushed for it. But PCB would never let it happen': Afridi makes massive revelation on Pakistan cricket

Over the past week, the Pakistan Cricket Board has been in news for the concerns surrounding the issuance of No-Objection Certificates (NOCs) to the players for participation in foreign leagues. After it was reported that PCB had denied the same, the board issued a strongly-worded statement denying any such development. On Tuesday, former Pakistan captain and one of the most popular cricketers of the country, Shahid Afridi spoke in detail about the concerns surrounding the NOCs.

The conversation soon turned to players not having an association of their own that could voice the opinions of cricketers in Pakistan, and Afridi revealed that former captain Inzamam-ul-Haq as well as ex-spinner Mushtaq Ahmed had urged for the formation of one. However, the board “would never let it happen.”

“Inzi bhai, Mushi bhai had pushed for it (player's association), but we know the board would never it happen. Having a players' association is a very good thing,” said Afridi on Samaa TV.

Further speaking on the same, Afridi also claimed that the board has always tried to “please the captain.”

“I won't take any captain's name. But the board just wants to please the captain, agree to his demands. Players' issues don't matter much. The main thing is the captain. The players will agree to what captain says. If the captain asks players to sign on something, they will. Players don't know that the board is keeping the captain happy. These things happen and they are still happening. Players still have problems. So, the formation of players association will be very beneficial,” the former cricketer who represented Pakistan in 398 ODIs and 99 T20Is.

The Pakistan team will return to international action with the three-match ODI series against Netherlands later this month, before taking part in the Asia Cup. The Babar Azam-led side opens its campaign in the continental tournament against arch-rivals India on August 28.

