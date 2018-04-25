IPL 2018: Chennai Super King (CSK) Upcoming Match Schedule, Timings, Venues and full list of upcoming matches

Two-time Indian Premier League champions Chennai Super Kings return to the IPL after a two-year hiatus after being banned due to the spot-fixing scandal. CSK retained their captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni along with Suresh Raina and Ravindra Jadeja. Dwayne Bravo and Faf du Plessis were also brought back using the Right To Match card. Their local star Ravichandran Ashwin though was let go off but their spin bowling attack can yet boast of the likes of Imran Tahir and veteran Harbhajan Singh. Shane Watson, South Africa’s Lungi Ngidi and England’s Mark Wood are their main pacers. (FULL SCHEDULE | RESULTS | POINTS TABLE)

CSK full fixtures:

Saturday, April 7

Opponent: Mumbai Indians

Time: 8:00pm (14:30 GMT)

Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Tuesday, April 10

Opponent: Kolkata Knight Riders

Time: 8:00pm (14:30 GMT)

Venue: MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

Sunday, April 15

Opponent: Kings XI Punjab

Time: 8:00pm (14:30 GMT)

Venue: Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore

Friday, April 20

Opponent: Rajasthan Royals

Time: 8:00pm (14:30 GMT)

Venue: Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune

Sunday, April 22

Opponent: Sunrisers Hyderabad

Time: 4:00pm (10:30 GMT)

Venue: Rajiv Gandhi Intl. Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad

Wednesday, April 25

Opponent: Royal Challengers Bangalore

Time: 8:00pm (14:30 GMT)

Venue: M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

Saturday, April 28

Opponent: Mumbai Indians

Time: 8:00pm (14:30 GMT)

Venue: Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune

Monday, April 30

Opponent: Delhi Daredevils

Time: 8:00pm (14:30 GMT)

Venue: Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune

Thursday, May 3

Opponent: Kolkata Knight Riders

Time: 8:00pm (14:30 GMT)

Venue: Eden Gardens, Kolkata

Saturday, May 5

Opponent: Royal Challengers Bangalore

Time: 4:00pm (10:30 GMT)

Venue: Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune

Friday, May 11

Opponent: Rajasthan Royals

Time: 8:00pm (14:30 GMT)

Venue: Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur

Sunday, May 13

Opponent: Sunrisers Hyderabad

Time: 4:00pm (10:30 GMT)

Venue: Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune

Friday, May 18

Opponent: Delhi Daredevils

Time: 8:00pm (14:30 GMT)

Venue: Feroz Shah Kotla, Delhi

Sunday, May 20

Opponent: Kings XI Punjab

Time: 8:00pm (14:30 GMT)

Venue: Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune