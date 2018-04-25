IPL 2018: Chennai Super King (CSK) Upcoming Match Schedule, Timings, Venues and full list of upcoming matches
Chennai Super King (CSK) Upcoming Match Schedule - Find a list of Chennai Super King (CSK) Upcoming Match Schedule in IPL 2018 Season with full list of matches, Venues details, players information, Match Timings etc.cricket Updated: Apr 25, 2018 13:38 IST
Two-time Indian Premier League champions Chennai Super Kings return to the IPL after a two-year hiatus after being banned due to the spot-fixing scandal. CSK retained their captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni along with Suresh Raina and Ravindra Jadeja. Dwayne Bravo and Faf du Plessis were also brought back using the Right To Match card. Their local star Ravichandran Ashwin though was let go off but their spin bowling attack can yet boast of the likes of Imran Tahir and veteran Harbhajan Singh. Shane Watson, South Africa’s Lungi Ngidi and England’s Mark Wood are their main pacers. (FULL SCHEDULE | RESULTS | POINTS TABLE)
CSK full fixtures:
Saturday, April 7
Opponent: Mumbai Indians
Time: 8:00pm (14:30 GMT)
Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
Tuesday, April 10
Opponent: Kolkata Knight Riders
Time: 8:00pm (14:30 GMT)
Venue: MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
Sunday, April 15
Opponent: Kings XI Punjab
Time: 8:00pm (14:30 GMT)
Venue: Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore
Friday, April 20
Opponent: Rajasthan Royals
Time: 8:00pm (14:30 GMT)
Venue: Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune
Sunday, April 22
Opponent: Sunrisers Hyderabad
Time: 4:00pm (10:30 GMT)
Venue: Rajiv Gandhi Intl. Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad
Wednesday, April 25
Opponent: Royal Challengers Bangalore
Time: 8:00pm (14:30 GMT)
Venue: M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
Saturday, April 28
Opponent: Mumbai Indians
Time: 8:00pm (14:30 GMT)
Venue: Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune
Monday, April 30
Opponent: Delhi Daredevils
Time: 8:00pm (14:30 GMT)
Venue: Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune
Thursday, May 3
Opponent: Kolkata Knight Riders
Time: 8:00pm (14:30 GMT)
Venue: Eden Gardens, Kolkata
Saturday, May 5
Opponent: Royal Challengers Bangalore
Time: 4:00pm (10:30 GMT)
Venue: Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune
Friday, May 11
Opponent: Rajasthan Royals
Time: 8:00pm (14:30 GMT)
Venue: Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur
Sunday, May 13
Opponent: Sunrisers Hyderabad
Time: 4:00pm (10:30 GMT)
Venue: Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune
Friday, May 18
Opponent: Delhi Daredevils
Time: 8:00pm (14:30 GMT)
Venue: Feroz Shah Kotla, Delhi
Sunday, May 20
Opponent: Kings XI Punjab
Time: 8:00pm (14:30 GMT)
Venue: Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune