IPL 2018: ‘Gautam Gambhir has unfinished business with Delhi Daredevils’

Gautam Gambhir, who captained Kolkata Knight Riders for seven years in Indian Premier League, was on Wednesday named as the new captain of Delhi Daredevils.

When he left Daredevils after 2010, Gambhir led Knight Riders to two IPL titles in 2012 and 2014. Though he played only three seasons for Daredevils, Gambhir maintained a strong connection with his hometown franchise.

Hemant Dua, the CEO of the Delhi Daredevils, welcomed Gambhir’s appointment as captain and added that Gambhir, who was bought for Rs 2.8 crore in the IPL auction this year, has some ‘unfinished business’ with the franchise.

“I had maintained post the auction that Gauti (Gambhir) has unfinished business with the franchise. He was the second highest scorer during the last IPL. But above all, he is a leader, so this appointment was an easy choice. Both Ricky (Ponting) and Gauti have spoken to each other. I am glad that they are both on the same page,” Mr Dua said.

Speaking about Gambhir’s appointment, head coach Ricky Ponting said: “Gauti has been a leader for a very long time. He has always proven himself to be one of the top leaders during his stint with other sides in the IPL. He has a big personality, but it is the drive behind the outward confidence which I think will inspire the rest of the team.

“He has the respect of the dressing room and the franchise is proud to have him as our captain. I would like to congratulate him on the appointment and wish him, all the very best,” he added.

Gambhir also expressed happiness on his appointment and said the current team possesses the ability to win the title.

“It is a huge honour to once again captain DD. To get this responsibility is a way for me to give back to the sport in the city. I firmly believe that with the players currently involved we have the makings of a very good side,” Gambhir said.

“The potential of this group of players is immense and it is now up to us to turn that potential into consistent performances. It is also going to be great to work in unison with Ricky, an absolute champion himself.”