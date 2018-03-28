IPL 2018: Gautam Gambhir-led Delhi Daredevils (DD) hope for a turnaround

With a new captain (Gautam Gambhir) and coach (Ricky Ponting) at the helm, Delhi Daredevils will be desperately hoping for a turnaround this season. Gautam Gambhir is returning to the Delhi Daredevils squad for the first time since 2011. Having led the Kolkata Knight Riders to two titles in 2012 and 2014, Gambhir has established himself as one the most sought after captains in the Indian Premier league (IPL). Only Rohit Sharma and MSD can match his star power as far as captaincy in IPL goes.

An intense character, Gambhir has marshalled his resources well during his reign in KKR and stood out for his ability to outthink the opposition. He has led with an example with the bat, laying the foundation for big scores while opening the batting.

Ricky Ponting, on the other hand, comes from the stable of Mumbai Indians. He has played in MI and then joined the think-tank playing a key role in their successes. Having moved to Delhi Daredevils as coach, it will interesting to see how his partnership with Gambhir unfolds. Both are aggressive in their cricket and like to play with intensity. They would expect no lesser from the players.

The Delhi Daredevils, despite possessing several game-changers in their ranks over the years, have failed to live up to their billing. They have finished out of top five in their last five seasons.

The franchise has opted for a young and dynamic squad this season, drawing players from India’s victorious ICC U-19 World Cup winning team, and topped it up with experienced overseas players like Glenn Maxwell, Trent Boult and Chris Morris who can turn a match on its head in a matter of few overs. DD has given a platform to India’s under-19 world cup winning captain Prithvi Shaw and star of the final, Manjot Kalra, to prove their worth in the big league. They have the firepower of Kagiso Rabada in pace department and a strong batting with the presence of of Gambhir, Maxwell, Jason Roy, Shreyas Iyer, Risabh Pant and Colin Munro. The bowling, however, could be a worry with not much experience in the ranks.

Full squad

Gautam Gambhir (captain), Jason Roy, Manjot Kalra, Prithvi Shaw, Shreyas Iyer, Abhishek Sharma, Amit Mishra, Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Shami, Sandeep Lamichanne, Sayan Ghosh, Shahbaz Nadeem, Trent Boult, Chris Morris, Colin Munro, Daniel Christian, Glenn Maxwell, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Jayant Yadav, Rahul Tewatia, Vijay Shankar, Naman Ojha, Rishabh Pant

Support staff

Ricky Ponting (coach), Sridharan Sriram (assistant coach), Pravin Amre (assistant coach), Sunil Valson (manager), Rajinikanth (trainer), Paul Close (physio), James Hopes (bowling coach)

Five Indians to watch out for

Gautam Gambhir: Making a return to the team, Gautam Gambhir will lead the Delhi Daredevils in the 11th edition of the IPL. Having led the Kolkata Knight Riders to two IPL titles in the past, the left-handed opener has all the experience needed to take DD to that elusive final, let alone title

Prithvi Shaw: Having led India to the ICC U-19 World Cup title in February in New Zealand, Prithvi Shaw will be eager to make his mark at the senior level in the IPL. Likewise, the public and team management would also want to see his calibre when he takes his stance against the world’s best in April and May

Manjot Kalra: Manjot Kalra made himself a prominent name after scoring an unbeaten century in the ICC U-19 World Cup final against Australia to take India to an eight-wicket victory. He is another junior World Cup star who got picked up in the IPL players’ auction in January

Amit Mishra: The experienced Amit Mishra could well make it count for Delhi Daredevils in this edition of the IPL. World cricket is seeing the rise of wrist spinners in the shortest format of the game and the leg-spinner, who has proved himself time and again, could become Delhi Daredevils’ key bowler this summer

Mohammed Shami: Marital scandal or not, Mohammed Shami with the ball in his hand will undeniably become a potent force. With the necessary clearance from the BCCI to play the IPL, Shami will be giving his best to redeem himself when the T20 extravaganza gets going in April

Five overseas players to watch out for

Kagiso Rabada: The South African pacer has proven lately that he is a potent force. In the series against India and Australia, the 22-year-old who has already played 29 Test matches, was a nightmare for the opposition with his express deliveries

Trent Boult: The Kiwi just keeps getting better with time. Trent Boult has been in brilliant form of late, especially in the series against England. Having a lot of experience of playing in the IPL, he is expected to form a strong pace bowling line-up with Rabada

Chris Morris: This experienced South African can turn a match around in matter of minutes and is certainly an asset when it comes to Twenty20 cricket. Though he is a bowling all-rounder, his prowess with the bat is what scares opposition teams

Glenn Maxwell: Australian power-hitter Glenn Maxwell has proved time and again what he can do with the bat, especially during crunch situations. He will definitely be Delhi Daredevils’ one of the main key players if they are looking to progress to the knockouts

Colin Munro: T20 cricket is his forte. Having played in the shortest format of the game in the IPL, Caribbean Premier League and the Big Bash League, New Zealand’s Colin Munro uses the pulse of T20 cricket to good effect at all times

Past record

2008: Fourth

2009: Third

2010: Fifth

2011: Tenth

2012: Third

2013: Ninth

2014: Eighth

2015: Seventh

2016: Sixth

2017: Sixth