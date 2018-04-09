IPL 2018: Kedar Jadhav, Chennai Super Kings all-rounder, out for season due to hamstring injury

Chennai Super Kings have suffered a big injury setback with all-rounder Kedar Jadhav ruled out of the rest of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2018 with a Grade II hamstring tear. (IPL 2018 FULL COVERAGE)

“Losing Kedar is a loss, He was coming back from injury and he has got injured again,” CSK batting coach, Mike Hussey, told a media conference, ahead of Tuesday’s game against Kolkata Knight Riders.

Jadhav, the Maharashtra player who has established himself in India’s limited-overs sides over the last year, pulled up in pain while taking a run in the opening IPL game against holders Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium on Saturday.

The 33-year-old, however, came back with CSK nine wickets down and hit a penultimate ball boundary to pull the twice former champions to a dramatic one-wicket victory in their return to the league after a two-year ban.

CSK had splurged Rs 7.8 crore in the player auction for the attacking middle-order batsman, who has also taken crucial wickets bowling off-spin with a low arm action.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s side will also miss Faf du Plessis for Tuesday’s game. Hussey said the South Africa skipper is still recovering from a side strain and a finger fracture and is expected to be available for the next game against Kings XI Punjab in Mohali on April 15.

Murali Vijay too is not fully fit. The India Test opener got a knock in the ribs while batting in the nets. “He is quite sore and is slowly making his way back to fitness,” Hussey said.

Ambati Rayudu opened the batting with Shane Watson in the first game. “Vijay is batting well, this is always 50-50 call, sometimes you go by your gut feeling,” the former Australia batsman said when asked if Vijay would open and Rayudu be pushed into the middle-order, which needs to be bolstered after struggling against Mumbai Indians.