IPL 2018 live streaming: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad - Where to follow KKR vs SRH live

Live streaming of Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vs (SRH) Sunrisers Hyderabad, Indian Premier League (IPL) 2018 match at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata, is available online. On a roll with consecutive wins, Sunrisers Hyderabad stand in the way of two-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders, who will be looking to bring their campaign back on track at home during an Indian Premier League (IPL) clash on Saturday. Match starts at 8:00 PM IST. (IPL 2018 FULL COVERAGE)

With two wins from two matches, SRH lead the table ahead of Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on net run-rate.

The home side, on the other hand, will be smarting from a heartbreak defeat against CSK despite posting a 200-plus total.

When is Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vs (SRH) Sunrisers Hyderabad, Indian Premier League (IPL) 2018 match?

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vs (SRH) Sunrisers Hyderabad, Indian Premier League (IPL) 2018 match will be played on April 14, 2018.

Where will Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vs (SRH) Sunrisers Hyderabad, Indian Premier League (IPL) 2018 match be played?

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vs (SRH) Sunrisers Hyderabad, Indian Premier League (IPL) 2018 will be played at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata.

What time will Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vs (SRH) Sunrisers Hyderabad, Indian Premier League (IPL) 2018 match start?

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vs (SRH) Sunrisers Hyderabad, Indian Premier League (IPL) 2018 will start at 8:00 pm IST.

Where will Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vs (SRH) Sunrisers Hyderabad, Indian Premier League (IPL) 2018 be telecast live?

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vs (SRH) Sunrisers Hyderabad, Indian Premier League (IPL) 2018 match will be broadcast on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1 HD in English Commentary. It will also air on Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD in Hindi commentary.

Where can one watch Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vs (SRH) Sunrisers Hyderabad, Indian Premier League (IPL) 2018 live streaming?

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vs (SRH) Sunrisers Hyderabad, Indian Premier League (IPL) 2018 live streaming can be watched on Hotstar. For all live updates, live score, and live commentary one can also visit https://www.hindustantimes.com/ipl-2018/

