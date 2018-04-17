IPL 2018, Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore: RCB opt to field vs MI 

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) captain Virat Kohli on Tuesday won the toss and elected to field against Mumbai Indians (MI) in the 14th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2018, at the Wankhede Stadium. (MI vs RCB UPDATES)

RCB made three changes to their side, bringing in Corey Anderson, Mohammed Siraj and Sarfaraz Khan coming in for Brendon McCullum, Kulwant Khejrolia and Pawan Negi. On the other hand, Mumbai Indians replaced Akila Dananjaya with Mitchell McClenaghan. (MI vs RCB SCORES)

Coming after defeats in their last respective matches, both Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore would look to make amends and get their campaign on track.

While the Virat Kohli-led RCB have at least one win in their kitty, the going has been particularly tough on the Rohit Sharma-led defending champions Mumbai. The Mumbai Indians have so far lost all three matches in close finishes — one by the margin of one wicket whereas two on the last ball.

Mumbai can draw a lot of confidence from their overall record against RCB, as they have won 13 out of 21 matches between the two teams. RCB have eight wins over Mumbai Indians.

Mumbai have also not lost to RCB since IPL 2016, winning all their last four matches in the T20 tournament. Desperately looking for a win, Mumbai would want to maintain their domination as they are currently placed at the bottom of the IPL 2018 points table.

RCB’s hopes will be pinned on their top four — Quinton de Kock, Brendon McCullum, AB de Villiers and captain Kohli — as the wicket at the Wankhede is expected to be full of runs.

While Mumbai Indians are not carrying any injury concerns, they would be worried over the form of Rohit Sharma (15, 11 and 18) as well as their lower order players such as Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya and Hardik Pandya.

Teams:

Mumbai Indians: Suryakumar Yadav, Evin Lewis, Ishan Kishan(w), Rohit Sharma(c), Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Hardik Pandya, Mitchell McClenaghan, Mayank Markande, Jasprit Bumrah, Mustafizur Rahman.

Royal Challengers Bangalore (Playing XI): Quinton de Kock(w), Virat Kohli(c), AB de Villiers, Mandeep Singh, Corey Anderson, Sarfaraz Khan, Washington Sundar, Chris Woakes, Umesh Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Siraj