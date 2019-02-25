IPL 2019: 3 Indian stalwarts who could be playing their last season this year

As we head into the 12th season of the much-awaited Indian Premier League, Hindustan Times takes a look at three Indian stalwarts who could be featuring in the final edition of their respective careers in the cash-rich league. These players have been synonymous with the IPL and Indian cricket for a long time, but this could be the season when they finally walk into the sunset. They could well stick around in different roles, but we could see the last of them as players in the upcoming season.

MS Dhoni

Yes, Dhoni too could be playing his final season and the main reason for the same could be the fact that he is Dhoni. He remains an invaluable member of the Indian side as they prepare for the World Cup, but he could well call it a day after the tournament.

And Dhoni being Dhoni, he may simply pick up his kit and walk away from all forms the day he announces he will stop playing international cricket.

Harbhajan Singh

The veteran off-spinner has been a part of the IPL since its inception and has tasted success with the Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings. He has won three titles with Mumbai and tasted success with the Super Kings last season.

He is not a regular player for Punjab in Ranji Trophy and has limited himself to T20 appearances. Also, he has forayed into commentary and has become one of the most prominent voices in cricket, which could well be what he will look to do after calling it quits from the IPL.

Yuvraj Singh

After going unsold in the first round of the auctions, Yuvraj Singh was snapped up by the Mumbai Indians at his base price of Rs 2 crore. He has shown glimpses of his vintage self in the recent club games, but this season could well be the last we see of the ‘six machine’ entertain the cricketing fans.

