IPL 2019: Full schedule and timings from March 23 to April 5

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019 will begin on March 23 and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) have announced the schedule for the first 17 matches of the tournament. BCCI has got clearance for 17 matches with the eight centres getting two matches each and Delhi getting to host three games in the first segment.Chennai Super Kings will play Royal Challengers Bangalore in opener while all teams will play a minimum of 4 matches with Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore playing five matches. Each team will play a minimum of two home and two away matches with DC playing three home matches and RCB playing three away matches.

Here’s the full schedule and timings of IPL 2019 from March 23 to April 5 -

23rd March - Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore - 8pm

24th Match - Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad - 4pm

24th March - Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals - 8pm

25th Match - Rajasthan Royals vs Kings XI Punjab - 8pm

26th March - Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings - 8pm

27th March - Kolkata Knight Riders vs Kings XI Punjab - 8pm

28th March - Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians - 8pm

29th March - Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals - 8pm

30th March - Kings XI Punjab vs Mumbai Indians - 4pm

30th March - Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders - 8pm

31st March - Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore - 4pm

31st March - Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals - 8pm

1st April - Kings XI Punjab vs Delhi Capitals - 8pm

2nd April - Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore - 8pm

3rd April - Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings - 8pm

4th April - Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad - 8pm

5th April - Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders - 8pm

First Published: Feb 19, 2019 14:52 IST