IPL 2019: 5 players Kings XI Punjab may look to buy in auction

The Kings XI Punjab are surely looking to make changes to their middle order and fast bowling unit. They have retained their opening combination of KL Rahul and Chris Gayle, and have two top spinners in Ravichandran Ashwin and Mujeeb Ur Rahman. But they have let go of almost everyone in their previous middle order.

They have brought in Mandeep Singh in place of Marcus Stoinis. However, the team will need more hard-hitting batsmen for the upcoming IPL next year.

Here’s a look at five players who Punjab may buy in the IPL auction on December 18.

1. Shimron Hetmyer

The West Indian Shimron Hetmyer has certainly caught the eye of all cricket lovers in India. If a team is looking for hard-hitting middle order batsmen, then Hetmyer is going to be one of the biggest picks for the next IPL.

The 21-year-old showcased his skills in the ODI series against India in October, notching scores of 106 and 94 in the first two ODIs.

In T20s, Hetmyer has scored 498 runs in 18 matches at an average of 31.12.

2. Alex Hales

Since the Kings XI Punjab have released Aaron Finch, the franchise might look for a back-up opener. Alex Hales, who has been released by the Sunrisers Hyderabad, could be a great pick for Punjab.

Hales, who has played close to 200 T20s, has scored 5174 runs in the shortest format. In the recently concluded T10 league, Hales scored 216 runs in 8 matches for the Maratha Arabians.

ALSO READ: IPL Auction: Yuvraj Singh enters with base price of Rs 1 crore, no Indians in Rs 2 crore bracket

3. Jaydev Unadkat

The Kings XI Punjab will need an Indian fast bowler, who can hold one end, while Andrew Tye works his magic at the other end. Unadkat didn’t have a great IPL last season, but can definitely find his feet in the cash-rich league again.

Unadkat shone for the Rising Pune Supergiant in the 2017 IPL with 24 wickets in 12 matches. The 27-year-old, who has been released by the Rajasthan Royals, will be certainly raring to go in the next season.

4. Quinton de Kock

KL Rahul was the wicket-keeper for the Kings XI Punjab in the last season. If they are looking for a like to like back-up, then Quinton de Kock is a very good bet. The South African can be a keeper and open the batting.

De Kock has an excellent record in T20s, scoring 4303 runs in 148 matches at an average of 32.59.

ALSO READ: IPL 2019: Kings XI Punjab appoint Ryan Harris as bowling coach

5. Chris Woakes

The Kings XI Punjab lack good speedsters in their line-up. England’s fast bowler Chris Woakes could be a great choice. He can bowl at a good line and length and also contribute with the bat lower down the order.

Woakes, played only five matches in the last IPL season for the Royal Challengers Bangalore, but he bowled at a good average of 23.75.

First Published: Dec 08, 2018 17:57 IST