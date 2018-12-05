IPL Auction: Yuvraj Singh enters with base price of Rs 1 crore, no Indians in Rs 2 crore bracket

The maximum base price listed by an Indian for this year’s IPL auction is Rs 1.5 crore. Jaydev Unadkat, who was the most expensive Indian in the last auction, is looking for a big purchase once again.

Yuvraj Singh, Mohammed Shami and Axar Patel have listed themselves in the Rs 1 crore bracket. There is no Indian in the Rs 2 crore bracket.

Australia’s Glenn Maxwell and Aaron Finch decided to opt out of the IPL auctions this year because of a heavy schedule in the first half of next year. Australia will play out a long summer against India, then play the World Cup in June-July before the Ashes series in England.

However, the 20-year-old Sam Curran has put his name in the Rs 2 crore base price bracket in the IPL auctions. Lasith Malinga, who was part of the coaching staff for the Mumbai Indians last season, is also trying his luck in the same bracket.

Maxwell and Finch featured only in one season after being picked up by their respective franchises in the previous auction. The Delhi Daredevils released Maxwell after bagging him for Rs 9 crore and the Kings XI Punjab let go of Finch after acquiring him for Rs 6.2 crore.

Big players such as Brendon McCullum, D’Arcy Short and Corey Anderson have all listed themselves at a base price of Rs 2 crore, while South Africa speedster Dale Steyn has put a base price of Rs 1.5 crore.

First Published: Dec 05, 2018 19:30 IST