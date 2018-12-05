IPL 2019: 232 overseas players register for upcoming auctions

As many as 232 players have registered for the upcoming IPL auctions. The auction is set to be held on 18 December after the franchises handed over their list of retained and released players. In total, 1003 players have registered for the IPL auctions.

Aiming to fill up the available 70 spots are 200 capped players, 800 uncapped and three players from Associate Nations. Of the 800 uncapped, 746 are Indians. For the first time in the history of the Indian Premier League, cricketers from nine states – Arunachal Pradesh, Bihar, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim, Uttarakhand, Puducherry – have registered and will hope to showcase their talent in the world’s biggest T20 tournament.

Franchises will now have time until 5:00 PM IST, Monday 10th December to submit their shortlist of players that will make up the final VIVO IPL 2019 Player Auction list.

As the tournament prepares to enter its 12th edition, Hugh Edmeades, an independent fine art, classic car and charity auctioneer will be the new gavel master. With over 30 years of experience at Christie’s, Edmeades will engage the bidders from eight franchises in his inimitable style.

The country-wise breakdown of 232 overseas players is as below:

First Published: Dec 05, 2018 18:18 IST