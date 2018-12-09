IPL 2019: Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman to miss the tournament

Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahaman will miss the 2019 edition of the Indian Premier League.

The left-arm fast bowler has not been given a No Objection Certificate (NOC) by the Bangladesh Cricket Board because of concerns over his fitness.

The pacer was in fact told earlier this year that he would not be given clearance and that the board wants to preserve him for national duty especially the World Cup slated to take place in England in 2019.

Mustafizur was outstanding for Sunrisers Hyderabad in 2016 as the franchise went to win their first IPL title, beating Royal Challengers Bangalore in the final. Injuries though took their toll on him as he only made one appearance in 2017 because of a toe injury. This year having been drafted by Mumbai Indians he played seven matches as a hairline fracture once again cut his tournament short.

Mustafizur was one of 10 players who were released by Mumbai Indians after IPL 2018.

First Published: Dec 09, 2018 17:06 IST