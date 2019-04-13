IPL 2019: Everyone is human - Sourav Ganguly on MS Dhoni’s on-field argument with umpires

Former India captain Sourav Ganguly defended Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s on-field confrontation with umpires during an IPL game, saying ‘everyone is human’.

In a rare instance, Chennai Super Kings’ skipper Dhoni, who was not even meant to be on the field of play, lost his cool and rushed out of the dug-out to challenge umpire Ulhas Gandhe after he flip-flopped on a no ball during the IPL encounter against Rajasthan Royals on Thursday night.

“Everyone is human. What stands out is his competitiveness. It’s remarkable,” was all Ganguly said when asked about the controversy.

Dhoni escaped a ban and was let off with a 50 per cent fine on his match fee for an unprecedented confrontation with the umpires but the former cricketers came down heavily on India’s two-time World Cup winning captain for his act, saying he set a wrong precedent.

Meanwhile, Ganguly, serving as advisor of Delhi Capitals team, had a smile on his face after the visitors posted a seven-wicket victory over hosts Kolkata Knight Riders at the Eden Gardens here on Friday night.

“Two out of two against such a good team is outstanding. I am very satisfied,” he said.

Delhi had earlier won the first-leg at home. Ganguly added, “Everything at Eden is special. This is the best ground, the bet pitch in the country.”

