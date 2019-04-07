IPL 2019: Former England skipper all praise for Rohit Sharma after win against Sunrisers Hyderabad

Former England skipper Michael Vaughan was all praise for Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma after his side defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad to register their second consecutive win in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019.

Rohit was not that effective with the bat as he was dismissed for 11 by Mohammad Nabi but his captaincy and bowling changes earned him a lot of praise. Vaughan took to Twitter to express his admiration for how he captained his side during the IPL encounter and wrote, “Rohit Sharma is a very very good captain .... #IPL2019”.

Rohit Sharma is a very very good captain .... #IPL2019 — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) April 6, 2019

Alzarri Joseph’s sensational six-wicket haul guided Mumbai Indians to a massive 40-run victory over Sunrisers Hyderabad in their Indian Premier League (IPL) contest on Saturday.

Joseph (6/12), the 22-year-old Caribbean, not only helped Mumbai win, but he also rewrote the record books after registering the best ever bowling figure in the league’s history.

READ: Dhoni loses cool after back-to-back no balls from Chahar against KXIP - Watch

Defending a paltry total of 137, debutant Joseph was the key architect behind Mumbai’s exceptional win as the pacer shattered the Hyderabad batting line-up which fell like a pack of cards.

“It was a sensational bowling effort from Alzarri, to bowl like this in first game. He’s come in on a lot of confidence from the CPL (Caribbean Premier League) and he’s carrying it here,” Rohit said at the post match presentation.

(With agency inputs)

First Published: Apr 07, 2019 17:41 IST