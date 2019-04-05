IPL 2019: From a fan to teammate – Chris Gayle shares then-and-now picture with Sam Curran

Kings XI Punjab hard-hitting batsman Chris Gayle shared a then-and-now picture with teammate Sam Curran ahead of their Indian Premier League (IPL) clash against Chennai Super Kings at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Saturday.

With three wins and one loss, Punjab are currently placed at the second spot in the league table and are only behind Chennai who top the chart on net run rate.

Gayle and Curran have played vital roles in KXIP being high up the charts, with the Windies superstar scoring quick runs at the top while the England fast-bowler has been among the wickets.

Gayle shared a collage on social media in which he his standing alongside two avatars of Curran — one where a young Gayle is posing with ‘schoolboy’ Curran and the second picture where the two are wearing the colours of KXIP.

Gayle’s post read: “This is a special moment for any youngster! All I can say is remember what get you where you at today, @samcurran58 #DreamBigger #GetStronger #BrightFuture #Multitalented - I think in the pic I’m looking young but you’re looking younger #Kings”.

Recently, Curran became the first bowler to pick a hat-trick in the ongoing edition of the IPL. He has been the pick of the KXIP bowlers having scalped six wickets in two matches.

As for Gayle, he too has been in red-hot form for Punjab, having scored 79, 20 and 40 in three innings thus far. He didn’t get a chance to play in the teams victory over Delhi Capitals and it showed that KXIP aren’t all about hard-hitting batsmen alone.

