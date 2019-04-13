IPL 2019, KXIP vs RCB Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch, Live Coverage on TV and Online

Gasping for breath after six successive defeats, Virat Kohli led Royal Challengers Bangalore will look to snap their winless streak and stay afloat when they take on an inconsistent Kings XI Punjab in a must-win IPL encounter in Mohali on Saturday.

Nothing seems to be going right for RCB, who slumped to their sixth straight loss after going down against Delhi Capitals in their IPL match last Sunday.

Kohli, who was recently named the Leading Cricketer of the year for the third successive time by Wisden Almanack, will hope that fortunes finally knock at the doors of RCB as they need to win all their next eight matches to salvage any hope of making it to the play-off.

RCB have been inconsistent with both their bowling and batting faltering in many occasions.

(With agency inputs)

First Published: Apr 13, 2019 12:24 IST