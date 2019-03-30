IPL 2019: Numbers reveal Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s poor form cause of concern for India ahead of World Cup

With barely a couple of months to go before the 2019 World Cup begins in England, Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s performances in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) have raised concerns about his form for the prestigious tournament.

Bhuvneshwar conceded 37 runs from his four overs in Sunrisers Hyderabad’s opening game against Kolkata Knight Riders and was even more expensive against Rajasthan Royals, giving away 55 runs from his quota of four overs.

He is yet to take a wicket in the IPL this season.

The Sunrisers pacer is a two-time Purple Cap winner as the highest wicket-taker in the IPL but his struggles aren’t showing any signs of stopping this term.

Of the 55 runs that Bhuvneshwar conceded against the Royals, a whopping 45 came in his final two overs at an economy rate of 22.5 as he was carted around for nine boundaries.

He has been a premier bowler for the Indian side in the shorter formats of the game and is expected to be a key cog for the team when they head to England for the World Cup in May.

His form will be cause for concern for the national team management and they will hope that he gets back to his best quickly.

Sunrisers Hyderabad will be up against Royal Challengers Bangalore in their next IPL encounter on Sunday and Bhuvneshwar will hope for a change of fortunes.

The 2019 World Cup begins with the first match between England and South Africa on 30 May at The Oval, while India will open their campaign against the Proteas on 5 June in Southampton.

First Published: Mar 30, 2019 15:18 IST